Celebrations galore for Free Fire’s Booyah Day on 20 November

Celebrate Booyah Day by redeeming Free Fire’s latest character, Leon, for free by logging in on 20 November

Catch the virtual party by DJs Alok, DVLM, and KSHMR on 20 November

The excitement continues as Battle In Style takes over Free Fire from 21 November with a refreshed in-game look

India, 15 November 2021 – Garena is celebrating Booyah Day alongside the launch of its first major brand campaign, Battle In Style. Booyah is used in Free Fire to symbolize victory and is often used by Survivors to express other moments of joy and excitement.

Booyah Day celebrates the moments of achievements both in the game and in real life. Elements of Booyah Day will feature in Free Fire from now till 20 November with a refreshed interface and various themed events and rewards.

Free Fire welcomes Leon this Booyah Day

Booyah Day sees the introduction of Free Fire’s latest character, Leon. Booyah Day’s iconic character, Leon, is a family-oriented college student and basketball player who always puts his family first.

Despite his cheerful disposition, he had a tough childhood due to an accident that left him with a mechatronic leg. Instead of becoming depressed, Leon started training with his machine leg and eventually became stronger. Leon’s drive to attempt the impossible acts as a massive inspiration for all as Free Fire celebrates Booyah Day.

Apart from revealing the new character, Leon, Booyah Day will also feature in-game missions, peak day login rewards, and web events available for players and fans to get into the Booyah Day spirit.

Learn all about Leon here. Log in to Free Fire on Booyah Day’s peak day on 20 November to redeem Leon for free!

Free Fire Booyah Go - Leon

Leon is part of the Booyah Day Collection Items, which sees themed content offered to players, including:

Alpha Flameborn Costume

Free Fire Masked Legendary costume

Masked Warlord Costume

Free Fire Skull king

Mystic Evil Costume

Free Fire Mist Queen

Evo Gun

Free Fire Evo Gun UMP - Booyah Day 2021

Gloo Wall and Backpack

Free Fire Booyah Day

Catch up on all the latest from the Booyah Day Collection items with the Booyah Day Premiere Show here.

Catch the virtual party by DJs Alok, DVLM, and KSHMR ahead of Booyah Day’s peak day on 20 November

Save the date for 20 November, 01.30 am (GMT+5.30)! Free Fire will host a virtual party featuring top DJ acts Alok, DVLM, and KSHMR, who will be playing their hottest hits live on Free Fire’s official YouTube channel – just in time for the Booyah Day’s peak day on 20 November.

Free Fire livestream on 20 November 2021 at 1.30 am IST

Battle In Style fully takes over Free Fire from 21 November

The action is set to continue right after Booyah Day, with elements of Battle In Style presented to players in the game from 21 November. Battle In Style seeks to inspire players to stay positive and have fun, even when taking on challenges or chasing aspirations in life.

A Battle In Style interface and reskin will be live in Free Fire from 21 November, along with other Battle In Style-themed rewards and events.

Check out the Battle in Style videos curated specifically for India

Free Fire can act as an enabler to gain confidence and help players take inspiration from their in-game personalities while taking on real-life challenges. Find out how a rookie takes on the challenges posed by a new environment in the Battle in Style short, ‘The Novice’, on the official Free Fire India YouTube channel here.

Free Fire Battle in Style

Do also keep an eye out for the other Battle in Style short with the protagonist taking on a challenge that blurs reel and real, releasing on 21 November.

‘Unlock the Battle In Style Anthem’ event!

Fans and players can also look forward to unlocking the hotly anticipated “Battle In Style Anthem” simply by battling in style in Free Fire and contributing to the Booyah milestone! A theatrical performance by T.R.A.P. on 27 November will follow after that milestone has been achieved.

Free Fire’s virtual band, T.R.A.P., is set to delight fans on 27 November. Free Fire characters – Moco, Antonio, Miguel, and Kelly – will be delivering a livestream performance filled with music, choreography, and virtual interaction. Fans can also have a hand in the performance on YouTube with real-time interaction tools; watch the livestream and influence how T.R.A.P. performs!

Stay tuned for more updates and the latest Free Fire news on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Free Fire can be downloaded from the Apple iOS App and Google Play store. Free Fire MAX is also available on both the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

