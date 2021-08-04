DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike headlines Garena Free Fire’s 4th year anniversary celebrations

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will feature as in-game characters as part of celebrations

A sneak preview of the 4th anniversary celebrations can be enjoyed in specially designed Spawn Island

Get all the latest updates for the recent patch updates with the newest episode of The Kelly Show: 4nniversary

Garena has unveiled DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike as the headline act for Free Fire’s 4th year anniversary celebrations. The DJ duo recently produced the theme song for Free Fire’s Rampage campaign, aptly named ‘Rampage’. The theme song sought to inspire players to commit to the battle, in Free Fire and beyond. This time round, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are taking a step further and entering the Free Fire universe!

DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike introduced as Free Fire characters

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike – ranked 2nd on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list for 2020 – will be joining Free Fire’s diverse cast of characters as part of its 4th anniversary celebrations.

Fans and players around the world will be able to play as the world renowned DJs in Free Fire. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike join the likes of Alok and KSHMR who have taken their collaboration into the game as characters. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s characters will be launched and available to players - Dimitri Vegas on 12 August via a top up event and Thiva will be available for free on 28 August. Log in to Free Fire then to check them out!

This collaboration combines two giants in each industry and places the top DJs in the world with one of the top mobile games in the world and was put together with their long-standing partner Epik, the leading company connecting brands with video games.

Redesigned spawn island for Free Fire’s 4th anniversary

Free Fire’s spawn island has been specially redesigned to celebrate the game’s 4th anniversary. The island will be filled with rich and diverse colors – a sign of the colorful line-up of activities to follow. Players will also be greeted with new music on spawn island, as part of the 4th anniversary celebrations.

Stay tuned to the Free Fire official social media channels on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter for all the latest information on the 4th anniversary celebrations!

The Kelly Show Season 2 Episode 4: 4nniversary

The latest episode of The Kelly Show (What’s Up Free Fire) is now available! Watch here: What’s Up Free Fire

The series helps players get up to speed on all the updates from the latest patch, presented by none other than Free Fire’s very own Kelly.

In this 4th anniversary episode, Moco has taken over as host as Kelly finds out more about Free Fire, from Garena’s office! Kelly shared a couple of updates that will be exciting for the community:

The developers are working on a 1 vs 1 mode , something that fans have been asking for.

The Anniversary Awards for the most popular character of the year was announced, and Alok is the winner. Catch the episode to hear a special message from Alok himself! Other awards - such as most popular pet and most popular weapon - were also announced.

was announced, and Alok is the winner. Catch the episode to hear a special message from Alok himself! Other awards - such as most popular pet and most popular weapon - were also announced. Clash Squad enhancements were also discussed. Players can now make a request for weapons and equipment in the store, and a teammate can buy it for you. Also, auto pickup is enhanced to pick up high value items first.

were also discussed. Players can now make a request for weapons and equipment in the store, and a teammate can buy it for you. Also, auto pickup is enhanced to pick up high value items first. Other enhancements like improvements made to characters like Jota and the vending machine were also talked about.

Watch the latest episode of The Kelly Show for details on the above, and subscribe to be among the first to catch the next one as it comes out!

Download Free Fire here:

About Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Electronic music lovers and fans worldwide know Dimitri & Mike Thivaios as the monolithic brotherly duo “Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike” and as ambassadors of the worldwide phenomenon Tomorrowland. The brothers are superstars in the electronic music scene and have earned the adoration of crowds around the globe. From becoming the first-ever duo to win the World #1 DJ’s crown at the prestigious DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll in 2015, the twosome reclaimed the throne again in 2019 and have managed to stay in the Top 2 for seven consecutive years.

Clocking up more than 25 million fans on social media, combined with billions of music streams and video views of their over-the-top live performances and music videos. With a schedule of about 160 shows per year all over the globe. At the same time, running one of the most iconic record labels in the scene with Smash The House and producing some of the most significant electronic records of the past decade that have included collaborations with the likes of Ne-Yo, Armin van Buuren, Hans Zimmer, Martin Garrix, Diplo, Paris Hilton, Fatboy Slim, Steve Angello, Natti Natasha, Afrojack, David Guetta and Wiz Khalifa. It’s safe to say the brothers are two of the busiest artists in the game and have proved that together, they have what it takes to dominate the worldwide dance scene.

About Epik

Epik is the global leading licensing agency putting brands into video games to produce premium digital items and experiences for over one billion gamers worldwide with the largest digital ecosystem with more than 300 video game clients and hundreds of giant entertainment brands. Epik is also widely considered to be the blockchain industry leader producing collaborations for premium licensed digital collectables, NFTs and exclusive experiences powered by an interoperable proprietary cross-chain technology. Clients include ViacomCBS, Warner Music, Garena, Tencent and Universal.

About Garena

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019 and 2020, according to App Annie.

Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners – such as Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile, and League of Legends – in selected markets globally. Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organizer and hosts some of the world’s biggest esports events.

Garena is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea’s other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.

Edited by Siddharth Satish