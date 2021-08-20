DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Alok, and KSHMR invite players to join Free Fire’s 4th anniversary with the release of “Reunion”

● DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Alok, and KSHMR come together to co-produce Free Fire’s 4th-anniversary theme song, titled “Reunion”

● Players are invited to join the in-game celebrations from today, with the party happening on 28 August, not to be missed

India, 20 August 2021 – Globally renowned DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Alok, and KSHMR have come together for Free Fire’s 4th-anniversary theme song, “Reunion.”

Reunion will be live today at 08:00 PM IST on the Free Fire India Official YouTube Channel. Fans can watch the Reunion (Free Fire 4nniversary Theme Song) teaser to see how all four DJs receive their invites (delivered by Free Fire’s very own pet Falcon!). They then dress up to join the party at Free Fire’s 4th-anniversary celebrations, donning outfits their in-game characters are wearing!

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (Dimitri & Thiva), KSHMR (K), and Alok (Alok) join Free Fire’s cast of characters for the game’s 4th-anniversary celebrations

Alok and KSHMR return to collaborate with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike for Free Fire’s 4th-anniversary celebrations

Both Alok and KSHMR have been part of the Free Fire journey in the last few years, producing exclusive songs for Free Fire — with “Vale Vale” and “One More Round” – and being a part of your battles. Some of our players might have used them as characters, teamed up with them, or even been defeated by them!

Check this recap video for all the entertainment both DJs have brought to Free Fire.

Join the 4th-anniversary celebrations from today, with the in-game party on 28 August not to be missed

Free Fire’s 4th-anniversary celebrations — also known as Free Fire 4nniversary — focuses on gathering people together — from players of Free Fire around the world to characters of the game in the Free Fire universe — for a celebration like no other.

Free Fire’s Training Ground has been filled with content exclusive to the game’s 4th-anniversary celebrations. A 4th anniversary-themed music party stage has been set up, and players can enjoy the projection mapping and mini-game available until 5 September.

The 4th anniversary-themed music party stage on Training Ground

The 4th anniversary in-game mission will be live from 20 August to 5 September, so don’t miss it! A special 4th-anniversary interface will greet players as they log in to Free Fire, beginning today. Accept the invite by the DJs and stand to receive login rewards, anniversary gifts & daily missions, Memory Jigsaw, Fragment Royale, Memory Album, and take part in the Anniversary Quiz!

Also, don’t miss out on unlocking the Free Fire birthday image on the interface to get an exclusive male bundle for free.

The event calendar for Free Fire’s 4th anniversary starting 28 August

All the celebrations will culminate in the 4th-anniversary party taking place in Free Fire on 28 August.

● A new mode — The Clash Squad Cup — will be live from 28 August to 29 August. The Arena will see teams of 4 competing against other teams in Clash Squad mode. Each team’s tier will be determined based on the players’ Clash Squad rank. Teams will play three matches, with rewards given based on the number of wins across the matches. Tickets used for The Arena will increase the quality of rewards received — so feel free to use them for the new mode!

● Play the game to receive Magic Cube fragments on 28 August for all modes except the new mode, Clash Squad Cup.

● Finally, log in on 28 August to get Like Mike’s character, Thiva, for free!

The party begins 28 August, so join in with your friends

Mark your calendars and invite your friends to join in the party next weekend!

This collaboration combines giants in each industry and places some of the top DJs worldwide with one of the top mobile games in the world. The coming together was co-produced with Epik, the leading company connecting brands with video games.

Stay tuned to Free Fire’s social media channels for the very latest on its 4th-anniversary celebrations and more on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Download Free Fire on the Apple iOS App or Google Play store.

About Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Electronic music lovers and fans worldwide know Dimitri & Mike Thivaios as the monolithic brotherly duo “Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike” and ambassadors of the worldwide phenomenon Tomorrowland. The brothers are superstars in the electronic music scene and have earned the adoration of crowds around the globe.

From becoming the first-ever duo to win the World #1 DJ’s crown at the prestigious DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll in 2015, the twosome reclaimed the throne again in 2019 and has managed to stay inside the Top 2 for seven consecutive years.

They have clocked up more than 25 million fans on social media, combined with billions of music streams and video views of their over-the-top live performances and music videos. They have a schedule of about 160 shows per year all over the globe.

At the same time, the duo runs one of the most iconic record labels in the scene with Smash The House and has produced some of the most significant electronic records of the past decade. This includes collaborations with the likes of Ne-Yo, Armin van Buuren, Hans Zimmer, Martin Garrix, Diplo, Paris Hilton, Fatboy Slim, Steve Angello, Natti Natasha, Afrojack, David Guetta, and Wiz Khalifa. It’s safe to say the brothers are two of the busiest artists in the game and have proved that together, they have what it takes to dominate the worldwide dance scene.

About Alok

In 2019, the English magazine DJ Mag elected Alok the fifth-best DJ globally. On Spotify, the Brazilian DJ has more than three billion streams.

On social media, he has more than 70 crore views on YouTube and has 50 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. On Instagram, he enjoys 2.4 crore followers.

Coming to Facebook, Alok has 75 lakh followers, and on Twitter, 20 lakh. In December 2020, he performed his first year-end special, which brought together more than 250,000 simultaneous viewers.

About KSHMR

An innovative and pioneering producer, Niles Hollowell-Dhar is best known as KSHMR, a globally acclaimed artist from Berkeley, California. Initially beginning in hip-hop production, KSHMR’s move into electronic music was influenced by his hand in 2010 global smash “Like A G6” and work on 2013 big-room anthem “Tsunami,” which soon attracted the interests of iconic label, Spinnin’ Records.

About Garena

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019 and 2020, according to App Annie.

Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners — such as Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile, and League of Legends — in selected markets globally.

Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organizer and hosts some of the world’s biggest esports events.

Garena is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea’s other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney.

Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.

About Epik

Epik is a global leading licensing agency. It puts brands into video games to produce premium digital items and experiences for over one billion gamers worldwide with the most extensive digital ecosystem with more than 300 video game clients and hundreds of giant entertainment brands.

Epik is also widely considered the blockchain industry leader, producing collaborations for premium licensed digital collectibles, NFTs, and exclusive experiences powered by an interoperable proprietary cross-chain technology. Its clients include ViacomCBS, Warner Music, Garena, Tencent, and Universal.

