Esports Premier League 2021 got a huge response with 1 million registrations

The Esports Premier League 2021 got an unbelievable response from Free Fire lovers as organizers received more than one million registrations for the event.

The Esports Premier League 2021 is the inaugural edition of the nation-wide Esports league, and it is going to be India’s first-ever franchise-based Esports league. For this event, the organizers have invited all the Free Fire players of India to show their talent on a bigger stage.

Registration for the event went live on June 16th, 2021, and it was recently closed. After the month-long registration process, the organizers have discovered that more than one million Free Fire players have registered for this particular event.

Infinix smartphone is the presenting sponsor of ESPL 2021

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India, the organizers have been forced to host the event virtually, and it will be going on over the next two and a half months. The Esports Premier League 2021 has an Infinix smartphone as its presenting sponsor. It is being played under the aegis of a gamer-centric campaign #ESPLGameSeFame that encourages players to showcase their top game and get recognized in the industry.

Esports Premier League 2021

The Esports Premier League 2021 will be India's first-ever franchise-based esports league for the Free Fire tournament organized by India Today Group. The organizers have teamed up with Garena to organize its inaugural edition of one of the most popular battle royale games, Free Fire, from June 16.

Format:

A total of 88 teams have qualified for Level 2 after the month-long competition in Level 1, where eight invited teams will join them to make it 96 teams. These teams will be divided into eight groups of 12 each to compete for the top eight spots, and the top eight teams will represent the eight regions of the Esports Premier League 2021.

Prizepool:

At the end of Level 2, the Esports Premier League 2021 will have the top eight Free Fire teams from India. These eight teams will compete for a staggering INR 25 Lakhs prize pool in the main event.

Fans will watch the event live on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar, Free Fire official streaming platform Booyah and Malayalam OTT platform Koode alongside official YouTube and Facebook channels of India Today and Aaj Tak and its websites.

