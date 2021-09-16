Experience Free Fire’s Moco-Rebirth in its full glory with the fully awakened Moco

Unlock Moco: Rebirth's full range of in-game events, rewards, and collections

The Moco character will be made free for all players who log in on 18 September

Free Fire will unleash the fully awakened Moco at the height of its latest event, Moco: Rebirth on 18 September 2021. Survivors will get the chance to access all chapters of the awakened Moco, along with additional peak day in-game events, rewards, and the ultimate bundles up for grabs.

In order to unlock the fully awakened Moco in-game, Survivors will have to complete in-game missions and collect "Moco awakening emblems", which will be awarded upon completion.

Enjoy the awakened Moco character when you log in on 18 September

With Moco: Rebirth in full swing, players can look forward to an immersive gameplay experience with vibrant visuals and enhanced abilities as Moco awakens - for free! All players need to do to claim their Moco character is login to Free Fire on 18 September.

Beyond in-game activities and rewards, the Moco: Rebirth music video featuring awakened Moco and Steffie, will also be released on 20 September 2021. Check out the full music video on the official Free Fire India YouTube Channel here.

Recounting the misadventures of the awakened Moco

Survivors around the world were greeted with elements of Moco: Rebirth with the event’s video trailer featured globally. The trailer included shorts from an upcoming Moco: Rebirth CG video, before a glitch, where Moco’s logo is shown, with her voiceover announcing, “Hello, world.”

Hello World 18/9 (Image via Garena)

Enjoy a whole range of items from the Moco: Rebirth collection

Players can now get their hands on items exclusive to Moco: Rebirth, including the Moco SPAS12 and AUG.

Moca SPAS12 (Image via Garena)

AUG (Image via Garena)

Players can also avail the Moco Scythe and Gloowall.

Moco Scythe (Image via Garena)

Freefire Gloowall (Image via Garena)

Players should stay tuned from 17 September 2021 for the Moco Bundles.

