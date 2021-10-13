Experience utter chaos with the Free Fire x Venom: Let There Be Carnage exclusive in-game event from 16 October

Players can log in from 16 Oct to enjoy the new in-game collections and missions and score exclusive rewards

Catch a Venom: Let There Be Carnage commercial which features Free Fire

Embrace the Chaos in Free Fire and join the peak day event on 16 Oct for free reward

Garena’s first-ever movie collaboration with Venom: Let There Be Carnage will see fans across the world experience chaos like never before.

From 16 till 24 Oct, Free Fire players can descend into devious lawlessness at the Free Fire x Venom: Let There Be Carnage exclusive event, with the chance to take part in new, exciting missions and snag in-game items and collectibles.

Additional peak day in-game events also await players on 16 Oct, where players can score collaboration rewards like the Venom Backpack!

UTA, the leading global talent, entertainment and sports company curated and negotiated the partnership with Sony Pictures through its departments UTA Marketing, the corporate advisory and brand consultancy division, and UTA Esports, the division representing streamers and pro gamers.

Form your own symbiote bond at the ‘Embrace the Chaos’ in-game event

Watch out for the symbiote’s thrilling arrival as it bonds itself to Free Fire’s Airplanes and Airdrops in Venom: Let There Be Carnage - themed reskins!

Players who emerge victorious from in-game missions will be generously rewarded with exclusive collectibles and costume bundles available for a limited time only. Rewards include items such as the Male Costume Bundle, Backpack, Deadloot Box, and Helmet.

Freefire X Venom : Exclusive Motorbike Available in Chaos Attack

Immerse yourself as a Venom: Let There Be Carnage commercial lands on Training Island

Watch a Venom: Let there be Carnage commercial which features Free Fire. Catch it on Free Fire’s Training Island or on YouTube.

Freefire X Venom : Official Commercial

Venom: Let There Be Carnage started its global rollout at the beginning of the month, and will open in India exclusively in cinemas on 14 October. Fans headed to catch the carnage on screen can look out for hidden elements of Free Fire in the movie.

Freefire Venom: Let There Be Carnage

More crossover surprises from the Free Fire x Venom: Let There Be Carnage partnership await at Free Fire’s official social platforms: Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Free Fire can be downloaded on both the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

About Venom: Let There Be Carnage / Sony Pictures

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, written by Kelly Marcel with the story by Tom Hardy & Marcel, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Directed by Andy Serkis. Screenplay by Kelly Marcel. Story by Tom Hardy & Kelly Marcel. Based on the Marvel Comics. Produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker. Executive Producers are Barry Waldman, Jonathan Cavendish and Ruben Fleischer. The film stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham and Woody Harrelson.

