FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Knockout Day 2: Overall rankings and highlights 

Day 2 of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Spring Knockout was played on April 26. Teams from Groups B and C participated in six matches. So far, Group B has played 12 matches, while Groups A and C have played six matches. Team Falcons ranked first in the overall standings with 179 points and three Booyahs after their 12 matches.

RRQ Kazu from Indonesia ranked second with 174 points, followed by All Gamers. Heavy came fourth, while Bruriram United was fifth with 122 points. P Esports from Vietnam secured sixth rank with 98 points. Evos and Bigetron have collected 68 and 68 points, respectively. ONIC was in the bottom spot with only 25 points.

A total of 18 teams, divided into three groups, are fighting in the Knockout Stage of the FFWS. The top 12 teams from the overall points table will secure their place in the Grand Finals. Fans can watch the event live on the Free Fire Esports' YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels.

Overall standings of FFWS 2025 SEA after Day 2

Match 1 - Kalahari

Falcon emerged victorious in the first game with 21 points. RRQ played nicely and secured 23 points. WAG, Red Reverse, and All Gamers earned 17, 16, and 14 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Nexterra

All Gamers won the second game with 28 points. Evos scored 20 points, including 13 kills. Team Falcons had another great match as they earned 18 points.GOW and WAG took 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 3 - Purgatory

Team Falcons secured a massive 31-point Booyah in the third encounter. Evos achieved 16 points, while RRQ obtained 12 points. WAG and GOW accumulated 11 points each.

Match 4 - Alpine

All Gamers registered a brilliant 24-point victory in the fourth match of the FFWS Day 2. Evos and Falcon played well again, scoring 18 and 16 points respectively. Heavy, RRQ, and GOW managed 15, 12, and 11 points, respectively.

Match 5 - Bermuda

WAG from Vietnam came out victorious in the fifth match with 23 points. RRQ garnered 21 points with the help of 13 kills. Expand and Red Reverse took 19 and 18 important points to their respective names. Heavy acquired 12 points.

Match 6 - Alpine

RRQ conquered a stunning 28-point Booyah in the last game of the FFWS Day 2. CRM looked great and ensured 20 points, and WAG added 19 points to their tally. HOW and VMS earned 16 and 13 points, respectively. Heavy and Falcons grabbed 11 points each.

