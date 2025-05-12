FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Knockout Week 3: Overall standings and highlights

Week 3 of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Spring Knockout concluded on May 11. RRQ Kazu from Indonesia grabbed first spot in the overall leaderboard with 354 points, securing three Booyahs and 289 eliminations across 36 matches. They showed their improved performances in the third week and topped the overall points table.

Buriram United finished second with 524 points and 287 eliminations. The Thai team won seven Booyahs and has remained consistent throughout all three weeks. Meanwhile, Evos Devine from Indonesia was third in the scoreboard with 517 points and six Booyahs.

Overall points table of FFWS 2025 SEA Spring after Week 3

RRQ Kazu - 534 points Buriram United Esports - 524 points EVOS Divine - 517 points Team Falcons - 425 points Bigetron Esports - 414 points WAG - 403 points GOW - 398 points Reverse Red - Team Vamos - 396 points All Gamers Global - 396 points Heavy - 379 points Team Flash - 364 points Vesakha Sriwijaya - 330 points ONIC Olympus - 317 points P Esports - 289 points Core Memory Esports - 268 points Expand - 246 points Todak - 234 points

Team Falcons finished fourth with 425 points and five Booyahs. The Thai squad had an average run in Weeks 2 and 3. Bigetron Esports, a popular Indonesian team, ranked fifth with 414 points and three Booyahs.

WAG from Vietnam slipped to sixth place with 403 points after faltering a bit in the third week. GOW came seventh with 398 points. Reverse Red fell to eighth position in the overall standings with 396 points, despite securing seven Booyahs across their 36 matches over the three weeks.

Malaysia’s Team Vamos acquired ninth place with 396 points, while Thailand’s All Gamers took tenth with 395 points and six Booyahs, though they struggled with consistency across their 36 matches. Vietnamese squads Heavy and Team Flash were 11th and 12th with 379 and 364 points, respectively.

Vesakha Sriwijaya ranked 13th with 330 points. ONIC was 14th with 317 points despite winning four Booyahs. P Esports and Core Memory came 16th and 17th with 269 and 246 points, respectively. Todak from Malaysia was in the last spot with 234 points.

The fourth week of the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring will begin on May 16. The first phase of the Knockout was played across the initial three weeks of the event, while the second phase will take place in the remaining three weeks of the Knockout.

