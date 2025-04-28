FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Week 1: Overall points table and highlights 

Day 3 of the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Knockout took place on April 27, where teams from Groups A and C competed against each other in six games. Buriram United secured top spot in the overall rankings with 196 points and three Bootahs after 12 matches. The defending champions have played exceptionally well in their initial 12 matches of the Knockout.

Team Falcons occupied the second rank with 179 points and three Chicken Dinners. The Thai squad was consistent on Days 2 and 3, while WAG from Vietnam moved up to the third position in the overall standings after playing aggressively on Day 3. The team grabbed 178 points, including 112 eliminations.

Week 1 of the FFWS SEA Spring Knockout concluded on Sunday, where each team contested in 12 matches. The second week will take place from May 2 to 4, and the Knockout Stage will be held across six weeks. The top 12 teams from this stage will be selected for the Finale.

Overall standings of FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Week 1

Bruriram United - 196 points Team Falcons - 179 points WAG - 178 points RRQ Kazu - 174 points Team Flash - 155 points All Gamers - 138 points Bigetron - 137 points Evos - 135 points Heavy - 133 points GOW - 129 points Vesakh Sriwijaya - 115 points Team Vamos - 115 points Core Memory Esports - 103 points P Esports - 98 points Reverse Red - 97 points ONIC - 71 points Expand - 71 points Todak - 55 points

RRQ Kazu from Indonesia stood fourth in the overall standings with 174 points and one Bootah. The FFWS 2024 Global Finals runner-up had an outstanding run on Day 2, while Team Flash from Vietnam ranked fifth with 115 points.

All Gamers from Thailand finished sixth with 138 points and three Booyahs, while Bigetron Esports showed improved performances on Day 3 and jumped to seventh place in the overall scoreboard with 137 points and two Booyahs. EVOS moved up to eighth rank with 135 points.

Heavy and GOW have collected 133 and 129 points, respectively, in their 12 matches. Vesakh and Vamos scored 115 points each and finished in the top 12 of the standings.

P Esports slipped to 14th rank with 98 points and one Booyah, and Reverse Red from Thailand ranked 15th with 97 points. ONIC from Indonesia was 16th with 71 points and one Booyah. Expand and Todak from Malaysia were in the bottom two after week 1 of the FFWS 2025 Spring Knockout.

