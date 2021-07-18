Free Fire Advance Server for OB29 update: Registration process, activation code, and more

A Free Fire update is released every few months to improve the player's overall gaming experience with new features and bug fixes.

Before its release, an Advance Server is usually made available to specific players, allowing them to try out new features before they are officially added to the game.

Registrations for the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server began a few days ago. Selected players will receive an activation code that will grant them access to the server.

Information about the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

Activation Code

The activation code has to be entered to access the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

The activation code is a unique code that the developers give out to selected players after the registration phase for the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server. As mentioned above, this code is used to access the server.

Only players who have the code will be able to enter the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server.

There is no alternative way to obtain the activation code.

Registration

Here’s how players can register for the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Free Fire Advance Server. This link will redirect you to the website.

Step 2: Tap on the “Login Facebook” option and log in to your Facebook account.

You can press the "Login Facebook" option once you are on the website (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A form will appear on the screen, asking you to enter details like name, email ID and phone number to create your profile.

Fill in the details for your profile (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Once you have entered all the information, press the “Join Now” option. The registration process will be completed, and the developers will review your application.

More information

This Free Fire OB29 Advance Server is only meant for Android users. Any progress from the server will not transfer over to the global version of the game.

To stand a chance at winning free diamonds, players can report any bugs or glitches present in the server to the developers.

The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server download starts on July 21st (Image via Free Fire)

The download for the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server will start on July 21st, but the exact timeline hasn't been revealed yet.

