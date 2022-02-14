Free Fire app ban explained as 54 Chinese apps banned in India

In what appeared to be a rehash of PUBG's ban, Free Fire was included on the list of 54 applications that were banned by the Government of India. Players' concerns began a few days ago with the game's abrupt removal from the Apple App Store, followed by a similar deletion from the Google Play Store.

Many gamers were taken aback when they learned that the game had been banned in the country; nevertheless, it is worth noting that Free Fire Max was not featured on the list of banned titles.

Indian players comprise a large proportion of the overall community, and they engage in both casual and competitive gaming. Users are now wondering as to the cause of the game's suspension.

Free Fire's ban explained

As per reports, Free Fire, along with 53 other applications, is prohibited by the Government of India due to security concerns. The Ministry of Information Technology (MEITY), in a statement, said,

"These 54 apps allegedly obtain various critical permissions and collects sensitive user data. These collected real-time data are being misused and transmitted to servers located in a hostile country."

This is not the first time the Government of India has blocked applications on similar grounds under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Previously, numerous games and applications were suspended in 2020, including PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, AFK Arena, and Rules of Survival, citing a risk to the nation's sovereignty and security.

The game's developers have not yet issued an official statement, but players may anticipate one soon on this front. Since Free Fire Max is not on the list, it is technically not banned, but nothing can be said on this front as well.

Players’ reaction to the game’s ban in India

Users have taken to several platforms to express their views, even commenting on the game’s official social media posts. Here are some of them:

Eklavya Gauba @eggaminghub

Something just happened that gave me a glimpse of 2020

#FreeFire #Ban #historyrepeats Knock knock !Something just happened that gave me a glimpse of 2020 Knock knock !Something just happened that gave me a glimpse of 2020 😐😐#FreeFire #Ban #historyrepeats

Mr shaurya Kumar @MrshauryaKumar1 muja lagata hai free fire ban nahi hoga Kaya Sach ma free fire ban ho gayamuja lagata hai free fire ban nahi hoga Kaya Sach ma free fire ban ho gaya 😭😭😭💔💔💔😭😭😫 muja lagata hai free fire ban nahi hoga😭😭

It is uncertain how future events will unfold.

Edited by Saman