Free Fire Asia Championship (FFAC) Play-ins will commence on 20 November

Play-ins for the FFAC will take place between 20 and 21 November

24 teams across the seven regions will battle it out to earn a slot in the Grand Finals

The FFAC Play-ins and Grand Finals will broadcast live on Free Fire’s official YouTube channel for fans to enjoy

Team Elite representing India has earned one of the first slots in the Grand Finals

India, 18 November 2021 - The FFAC is about to heat up with the upcoming Play-ins. Seven local champions have made it through the ranks and entered the Grand Finals, following numerous intense battles in their respective local leagues over the past two weeks. With five slots left, the runners-up will now compete in a knockout tournament to determine the final five teams that will enter the Grand Finals.

FFAC Play-ins format

The FFAC Play-ins will see 24 teams divided into two groups of 12. Group A matches will be held on 20 November and Group B matches on 21 November.

Each group will play six matches. The top two teams from each Play-ins group A and B will advance to the Grand Finals. The fifth slot for the grand finals will go to the next team with the highest number of points accumulated during the Play-ins.

A fiery Grand Final will follow with five qualifiers from the Play-ins and seven champions from the local leagues in each region.

Teams participating

Group A (20 Nov):

SES Alfaink

HQ Esports

Desi Gamers Esports

DG Esports

SUPREME ASSAULT FORCES

No Chance

EPIC

SYZYGY

God Of Wolf

KING OF GAMER CLUB

Five Mutants

No.1 King

Group B (21 Nov):

EVOS PHOENIX FORCE

GPX

The Pillars Gladius

Box Gaming

Do Easy

House Of Blood

PVS Gaming Esports

Total Gaming Esports

4X MEN XPERT

CGGG

HEAVY

Original Player

Freefire Format Finals List Groups A and B

Direct invites to the Grand Finals

Vietnam: Burst The Sky

Indonesia: EVOS Divine

Thailand: eArena

Taiwan: LGDS

MCP: Blacklist International

India: Team Elite

Pakistan: Hotshot Esports

Champion of Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall

Team Elite overcame all odds in the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall to clinch a spot in the FFAC Grand Finals. Fans were treated to action-packed battles as teams fought it out for the acclaimed title. Team Elite will once again come face to face with some of the strongest opponents in the Grand Finals on 28 November.

Freefire MAX FFAC Number India Team Elite

Stay tuned for the latest

The FFAC Play-ins and Grand Finals will broadcast live on Free Fire’s official YouTube channels - fans and players will be able to catch the matches from the comfort of their homes!

Stay tuned for more updates and the latest Free Fire news on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Free Fire can be downloaded from the Apple iOS App and Google Play store. Free Fire MAX is also available on both the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

Edited by Srijan Sen