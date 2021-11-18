Free Fire Asia Championship (FFAC) Play-ins will commence on 20 November

Play-ins for the FFAC will take place between 20 and 21 November
- 24 teams across the seven regions will battle it out to earn a slot in the Grand Finals
- The FFAC Play-ins and Grand Finals will broadcast live on Free Fire’s official YouTube channel for fans to enjoy
- Team Elite representing India has earned one of the first slots in the Grand Finals
India, 18 November 2021 - The FFAC is about to heat up with the upcoming Play-ins. Seven local champions have made it through the ranks and entered the Grand Finals, following numerous intense battles in their respective local leagues over the past two weeks. With five slots left, the runners-up will now compete in a knockout tournament to determine the final five teams that will enter the Grand Finals.
FFAC Play-ins format
The FFAC Play-ins will see 24 teams divided into two groups of 12. Group A matches will be held on 20 November and Group B matches on 21 November.
Each group will play six matches. The top two teams from each Play-ins group A and B will advance to the Grand Finals. The fifth slot for the grand finals will go to the next team with the highest number of points accumulated during the Play-ins.
A fiery Grand Final will follow with five qualifiers from the Play-ins and seven champions from the local leagues in each region.
Teams participating
Group A (20 Nov):
SES Alfaink
- HQ Esports
- Desi Gamers Esports
- DG Esports
- SUPREME ASSAULT FORCES
- No Chance
- EPIC
- SYZYGY
- God Of Wolf
- KING OF GAMER CLUB
- Five Mutants
- No.1 King
Group B (21 Nov):
EVOS PHOENIX FORCE
- GPX
- The Pillars Gladius
- Box Gaming
- Do Easy
- House Of Blood
- PVS Gaming Esports
- Total Gaming Esports
- 4X MEN XPERT
- CGGG
- HEAVY
- Original Player
Direct invites to the Grand Finals
Vietnam: Burst The Sky
- Indonesia: EVOS Divine
- Thailand: eArena
- Taiwan: LGDS
- MCP: Blacklist International
- India: Team Elite
- Pakistan: Hotshot Esports
Champion of Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall
Team Elite overcame all odds in the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall to clinch a spot in the FFAC Grand Finals. Fans were treated to action-packed battles as teams fought it out for the acclaimed title. Team Elite will once again come face to face with some of the strongest opponents in the Grand Finals on 28 November.
Stay tuned for the latest
The FFAC Play-ins and Grand Finals will broadcast live on Free Fire’s official YouTube channels - fans and players will be able to catch the matches from the comfort of their homes!
Stay tuned for more updates and the latest Free Fire news
Free Fire can be downloaded from the Apple iOS App and Google Play store. Free Fire MAX is also available on both the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.