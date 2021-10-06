Free Fire Asia Championships 2021 and EMEA Invitational 2021 to take place online in November 2021

Two fully virtual tournaments, Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 and the EMEA Invitational 2021 taking place online this November

More professional local teams to be a part of regional tournaments

India, 6 October 2021 – Garena announced two entirely virtual tournaments lined up for Free Fire for November 2021 — the Free Fire Asia Championships (FFAC) 2021 and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) Invitational 2021. Fans of Free Fire worldwide can anticipate an intense display of battles come November, with more local teams vying for two coveted crowns.

FFAC 2021 and EMEA Invitational 2021 will allow teams from Asia and EMEA the chance to compete for regional titles, continuing Garena's efforts to engage fans with competitive and professional esports content. Both events offer sides a chance to prove they are the best in the region and show that they are ready for the global stage.

Free Fire fans and spectators can look forward to more action, with both tournaments opening the field up for more professional local teams and players to participate.

The Asia Championship 2021 will feature 31 teams across seven regions from Asia, while the EMEA Invitational will feature 12 teams across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Tournament format

The Free Fire Asia Championship and EMEA Invitational 2021 will be held online separately in two different regions — Asia and EMEA.

Region FFAC 2021 EMEA Invitational 2021 Group Stage / Preliminaries Dates 20 November - 21 November 20 November - 21 November Finals Date 28 November 27 November Participating Regions India Indonesia Malaysia, Cambodia, Philippines (MCP) Pakistan Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Europe Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

The Group Stage and Preliminaries of both FFAC 2021 and EMEA Invitational 2021 will take place over two days, from 20 November to 21 November 2021, with the Finals taking place on 28 November 2021 for the FFAC 2021 and 27 November 2021 for the EMEA Invitational 2021.

Both events will follow the same format. For the Group Stage and Preliminaries, teams will battle over six rounds across three maps: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari, with points awarded based on round ranking and number of kills. The Finals will see teams compete across seven rounds, with the last map being a random pick.

More details on both the FFAC 2021 and EMEA Invitational 2021 will be announced in the coming months. Fans can stay tuned for all the latest updates on Free Fire's official social media channels — Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

