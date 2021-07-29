Free Fire City Open Play-Ins Finals: Qualified teams, prize pool, and schedule 

The Free Fire City Open is in its penultimate stage. The City Play-Ins finals are scheduled for this coming Friday, 30th of July. The four-month-long FFCO 2021 is a city-based tournament with finals being played on the 15th of August.

The tournament was open to all and boasted a fantastic prize pool of ₹60 lakh.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire Open City Play-ins Finals

1. Team Elite

2. Badge99

3. Slumber Queen

4. TSG Army

5. Raven Esports

6. 4Xtraordinary

7. Assassin Clutchgods

8. GenXforce

9. Team Revolution

10. Godlike

11. The Extremee

12. AY Esports

As experienced teams, Team Elite and Assassin Clutchods will start as favorites. While Assassin Clutchods was the league champion of FFPL 2021, Team Elite took the FFIC 2021. Both Assassin Clutchgods and Team Elite also topped their respective Play-ins.

Additionally, the FFPL group stage team Godlike is also prepared for the challenge.

Map schedule

Match 1:- Bermuda

Match 2:- Purgatory

Match 3:- Kalahari

Match 4:- Bermuda

Match 5:- Purgatory

Match 6:- Kalahari

Prize pool and broadcast details

The Free Fire City Play-ins Finals will offer a prize pool of ₹2,00,000. There is a prize of ₹1,00,000 for the winner, whereas ₹50,000 will be awarded for the runner-up. The third and fourth place teams will also receive ₹25,000 each.

Live coverage of the event will be available on Facebook, the YouTube channel of Free Fire Esports India, and Booyah starting at 6:00 p.m. IST.

Progression after the event

The top two teams from the City Play-ins finals will qualify for the National Final/Championship, scheduled for Sunday, 15th August.

Twelve teams from across the country will compete in the national finals, including six matches on three maps. The winner will receive a trophy and ₹15 lakhs.

Break up of Free Fire City Open National Championship teams

Eight teams from each city Finals

Two teams from City Play-ins

Two teams from Wildcard Finals

The current state of Team Elite is indestructible, so it will be difficult for other teams to beat them. It will also be intriguing to see which team advances to the finals.

