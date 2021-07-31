Free Fire City Open Play-Ins Finals: Winners, top 5 players, prize pool distribution, and more

The City Play-ins Finals of the Free Fire City Open concluded with Team Elite emerging as champions. The Play-ins Finals gave the mid-ranked teams of City Finals a second chance to qualify for the national championship.

Team Elite started dominating the event from the first match and took three consecutive booyah's. They finished with 56 kills and 121 points. Raven Esports followed them in second place with 27 kills and 73 points.

With 66 points each, Team Revolution and Assassin Clutchgods placed third and fourth, respectively.

Team Elite Iconic was named MVP after causing 10394 damage and eliminating 21 players.

Free Fire City Open Play Ins Finals map results( Image via Fee Fire Youtube channel)

Free Fire City Open Play-ins Finals Match standings:

Free Fire City Open Play Ins finals overall standings (Image via Fee Fire Youtube channel)

The first three matches of the day played on Bermuda, Purgatory and Miramar were won by Team Elite with 10, 9, and 17 kills respectively.

At the end of the third match, Team Elite led with 72 points, followed by Assassin Clutchgods and Slumber Queen sitting on 44 and 32 points.

The fourth match was won by Raven Esports with six frags. Team Elite again made it to the top four with four kills. Godlike played aggressively to grab 11 kill points.

Team Revolution won the Booyah in their fifth match with 13 frags while Raven Esports secured second place with nine kills. Team Elite showed unreal consistency and secured a deserved third-place finish.

The sixth and final match of the day was again won by Team Elite with 15 frags, star player "iconic" came in clutch with seven frags of his own to bag the MVP award. Team Revolution, on the other hand, secured second place with five kills followed by Raven Esports with five frags to finish the proceedings.

Qualified teams for the National Finals:-

1. Team Elite

2. Raven Esports

Prize pool distribution of Free Fire City Open Play-ins Finals:

Champion - 1,00,000 INR - Team Elite

1st Runner-up - 50,000 INR - Raven Esports

2nd Runner-up - 25,000 INR - Team Revolution

4th Place - 25,000 INR - Assassin Clutchgods

The National Championship of FFCO 2021 is scheduled for Sunday i.e August 15th. The top 12 teams in the country (eight champions from the City Finals, two from Wildcard Finals, and two from today) will battle for the ultimate title and 60 Lakhs INR prize pool.

