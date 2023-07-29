Free Fire developer Garena signs an MOU with UP government

Free Fire’s developers and a subsidiary of Sea Limited, Garena, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The strategic partnership with the global game developer and publisher aims to bring the state forward on the esports map using the local data centers of the Yotta Data Service, a Hiranandani Group company.

This significant MOU was signed on July 28, 2023, at K. D. Singh Babu Stadium, Lucknow, in the presence of all the stakeholders.

Incidentally, the Madhya Pradesh government recently announced and opened the registration for MP State Junior Esports Championship BGMI Tournament.

These developments arrive at a crucial juncture, and it has the potential to boost local gaming and esports as the Indian government officially recognized esports as part of multi-sports events.

Garena signs MOU with Uttar Pradesh government and Yotta Data Services

Uttar Pradesh Sports @UPGovtSports The Government of Uttar Pradesh and Garena, a leading global games company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today as part of a strategic partnership to position Uttar Pradesh on the frontlines of e-sports, by using Yotta's local data center infrastructure.

According to the reports, with these MOUs in place, Garena will organize international esports events and tournaments in the state. As mentioned, the company headquartered in Singapore will be using the services of Yotta Data Services for the same. It has also signed an MOU with the Hiranandani Group company for data center and cloud hosting for Garena’s services in the country, including esports.

These international events will undoubtedly provide a stage for Indian esports talent to showcase their skills. Apart from this, it will also help in the development and expansion of the associated industries.

Is Free Fire set to make a comeback in India?

Instagram story of Chemin Esports' owner about Free Fire's possible return (Image via Instagram)

While Garena’s MOU with the government of Uttar Pradesh is primarily for the development of esports, the company has also signed one with Yotta, which has data center parks in Uttar Pradesh for its Indian services. This might hold the key to the game’s return to the country.

Additionally, Diptanshu Saini, the co-founder of Chemin Esports, exclusively told Sportskeeda Esports that the game is coming back in India with the launch of Free Fire MAX, which will be the official game. He also shared an Instagram story highlighting that the wait was now over.

On the other hand, quoting the tweet of Girish Chandra Yadav, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, Yash Bhanushali, the co-founder of Orangutan, tweeted that it was great news for the FF community.

That said, Garena has not spoken about Free Fire’s return, but its comeback right after Krafton managed to bring back their IP, BGMI, in India could significantly boost the mobile esports in the country.

