Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021: Garena’s 2-day exhibition event to celebrate Diwali

The tournament features female influencers, community-voted influencers and top FFIC 2021 Fall teams.

Prize pool of 200,000 diamonds to be awarded to the winners across two days.

India, 28 October 2021 – Garena is excited to announce Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021, the tournament’s second edition featuring an all-new revamped format. Apart from popular influencers and top players, this year’s edition will feature top female gaming talent from across the country. It will also feature six community chosen influencers and participation from Top FFIC 2021 Fall teams. The prize pool is in-game 100,000 diamonds each day.

The tournament looks to :

Provide a platform for upcoming women streamers to go head-to-head against each other and the best of the Indian gaming community

Celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali, in all its glory in true Free Fire style

Top female streamers, pro teams, and community voted influencers to battle it out

FFDA 2021 will see the participation of popular female influencers like Sooneeta, Hayley, Unicorn IB, Brightfox, to name a few.

Day 2 will feature top teams from FFIC 2021 Fall: PVS Gaming Esports, Total Gaming Esports, Team Elite, Desi Gaming Esports, and the community voted influencers, including the likes of Lokesh Gamer, TSG Mann, Assassin’s Army, Daddy calling, X Mania, and Nonstop Gaming.

Tournament Format

All of the matches will be played in Battle Royale Squad mode in a best of four formats.

On the first day, 11 female influencer teams will battle it out for a spot on Day 2 and a prize pool of 100,000 diamonds.

On Day 2, the top two teams from Day 1 will be joined by the six community chosen influencers and the top four teams from FFIC 2021 Fall. These teams will then compete for the crown and a prize pool of 100,000 diamonds.

The event will be hosted on 30 and 31 October 2021.

Free Fire Tournament Format

The FFDA 2021 will be broadcast live for both days in five languages - Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali and Nepali. Fans can tune in to the Free Fire Esports India YouTube Channel and BOOYAH! to catch all of the high-octane action.

For more updates on the tournament and Free Fire, please stay tuned to our official social platforms: Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Free Fire can be downloaded on both the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

Edited by Srijan Sen