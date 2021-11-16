Free Fire emerges most downloaded mobile game in October 2021

The most downloaded mobile game worldwide for October 2021 was Free Fire by Garena, with approximately 34 million downloads, according to the data analyst site Sensor Tower. That represents an increase of 72 percent from the previous year.

More than 30 percent of downloads came from India, followed by 12 percent from Brazil. In addition to being the most downloaded game on Android, the battle royale title has made a comeback in the App Store downloads list.

Top Mobile Games Worldwide for October 2021 by Downloads (Image via Sensor Tower )

Free Fire Max most downloaded game, edging out Candy Challenge 3D

A few days back, Free Fire also released a new version of the game called Free Fire Max. With enhanced graphics, it offers exclusive content.

Candy Challenge 3D was the second most downloaded game, with close to 19 million installs. The United States leads the list with more than 12 percent of all downloads, followed by Brazil with over nine percent. Popular MOBA game League of Legends: Wild Rift was the most downloaded game on the App Store. The title also generated 108 million USD in October 2021.

Games based on the blockbuster Netflix show Squid Game stormed the market. Candy Challenge 3D, Cookie Carver, and 456 all ranked in the top ten overall downloads. These three games alone have racked up a total of 53.2 million downloads on the App Store and Google Play.

In October, according to Sensor Tower, the mobile game market recorded nearly 4.5 billion downloads across both marketplaces. India tops the download list with almost 750 million downloads, accounting for roughly 16.8 percent of the total. The United States came in second with 8.6 percent of downloads, followed by Brazil with 8.3 percent.

Top-downloaded mobile games worldwide for October 2021

1. Free Fire by Garena

2. Candy Challenge 3D by Idil Morgul

3. Roblox

4. Cookie Carver by Azur

5. Subway Surfer by Sybo Games

6. 456 by Abi Game Studio

7. Yes or No by Lion Studios

8. PUBG Mobile by Tencent

9. Car Driving School by Spark Games

ALSO READ Article Continues below

10. Candy Crush Saga by King

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee