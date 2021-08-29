“Free Fire Esports has grown significantly, but its grassroots still need some polishing”: Yash Vardhan of Boss Official

Over the past couple of years, the Free Fire Esports scene has had substantial domestic and international growth.

Even though the game is reaching newer heights every year, some professional players and content creators are still worried about Free Fire’s grassroots.

Yash Vardhan of the Boss Official YouTube channel is one of many who, though absolutely in love with the game, feels that Garena should do more for the game’s amateur scene.

In a conversation with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Yash opens up about his journey and what fans expect from him in the coming months.

The following is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q. Yash, tell us about your journey and how you got started with content creation. What inspired you to seek a career in video games?

Yash: Since childhood, I have had an affinity towards creating something unique and adding a narrative to whatever I make. I habitually remind myself to create something new constantly.

Q. How do your parents feel about your career choice? Are they supportive of all your aspirations in the field?

Yash: When my career as a YouTube content creator began, my parents were definitely hesitant. They found it hard to believe that I had not chosen a traditionally lucrative field. However, after 4 months, they started believing in my potential and began to support me.

Q. Out of all the mobile video games titles, why was Free Fire the one you stuck to and made a complete channel around? What about the game that makes you want to spend so much of your time and energy on it?

Yash: During my school life, I had been studious, which is one reason I hardly played games. But my friends used to game a lot, and they eventually got me to try it. It immediately resonated with me because it was interesting and fun. Eventually, I fell in love with it.

Q. As a content creator, what would you say sets you apart from the rest of the Free Fire YouTubers in India?

Yash: I really won’t be able to have an objective take on it, but what I can say is that I prefer to teach my audience and fans that there is an incredibly vast and engaging virtual world out there.

Q. Talk to us a bit about your content creation process, as well as some of the hurdles that you had to brace through to achieve over 2 million subscribers.

Yash: In any content creation process, there are many hurdles that one has to face. Most creators would agree to this, and everyone is aware of the challenges that come with the job. There is not much more I can add here, to be honest.

Q. With Battlegrounds Mobile India now out for both Android and iOS, what would you say its impact on the Free Fire esports and content creation scene as a whole?

Yash: As of now, I do not feel that Battlegrounds Mobile India will affect Free Fire. However, both are at a similarly competitive level and equally good in terms of content creation.

Q. What are your thoughts on the Free Fire Esports scene as it stands today? Where do you feel it lacks, especially when it comes to helping grassroots talent?

Yash: Free Fire as an Esports has grown significantly, both at national and international levels.

However, I agree that a bit more polishing is still required when it comes to the grassroots, and Garena can look to invest a bit more in the amateur scene.

Q. What are some of the issues in Free Fire right now? On which aspects of the game would you like Garena to focus on in future updates?

Yash: All competitive titles have some drawbacks, but for Free Fire, the major issue for me is the glitches.

Q. What’s the future like for Boss Official? Is there a lot of unique content that fans can look forward to in the coming months?

Yash: Soon, we plan to invest in our own gaming house with our clan members so that fans can look forward to some vlogs from us.

Q. Before we end our conversation, are there any words you would like to convey to your fans who have supported you for so long?

Yahs: I would love to thank my fans for supporting me and believing in me. So keep loving, and spread the love!

Edited by Srijan Sen