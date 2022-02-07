Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2022 Spring registrations are now open!

Open Qualifiers via the in-game Free Fire Cup (FFC) mode will be open for teams from India and Nepal between 7 to 11 February.

Teams will compete across five stages to earn the title of FFIC 2022 Spring Champions and take home the majority of the INR 1 Crore prize pool.

The top-performing sides at FFIC 2022 Spring will stand a chance to represent the region at Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa.

India, 7 February 2022 – Registrations for the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2022 Spring, its flagship esports event in India, will be open to all players in India and Nepal starting today. Teams can sign up between 7 to 11 February through the in-game Free Fire Cup (FFC) mode.

The top FFC teams will be joined by seeded teams from the recent Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Winter, as they compete for the lion’s share of the INR 1 Crore prize pool.

The top-performing sides at FFIC 2022 Spring will also stand a chance to represent the region at Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa, the title’s most iconic global offline tournament, as well as to directly qualify for the next Free Fire Pro League 2022 Summer.

Tournament format

The road to being crowned FFIC 2022 Spring Champions will not be easy. Teams will have to navigate through a total of five challenging stages to clinch the tournament’s ultimate prize. All of the matches will be played in the Battle Royale Squad mode.

The tournament will begin with two qualifier stages where teams battle it out to earn a spot in the FFIC 2022 Spring League Stage. Participants will first compete in the Open Qualifiers via the Free Fire Cup (FFC) mode, which will see the top 42 teams advancing to the Closed Qualifiers.

These 42 teams will be joined by six teams ranked #7 to #12 in the recent Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Winter tournament. Taking place from 16 to 20 February, the Closed Qualifiers will further whittle the teams down to the top 12, who, together with the top six seeded teams from the FFPL 2021 Winter, will embark on the FFIC 2022 Spring League Stage.

The FFIC 2022 Spring will continue with teams competing across three stages subsequently —— the League Stage, Play-ins, and Grand Finals.

The League Stage will see the top 18 teams divided into three groups of six teams. Each group will play against each other round-robin style over nine league days, spanning three weeks, from 11 to 27 March.

The top 2 sides from each of the three groups will qualify directly for the Grand Finals. After that, the remaining 12 teams will take part in the Play-Ins on 3 April, where they will battle it out for the remaining six Grand Final spots.

The winners of the FFIC 2022 Spring will get the coveted opportunity to represent the region at the Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa Grand Final, and the runner-up will battle it out in the FFWS 2022 Sentosa Play-Ins. The top 12 from the FFIC 2022 Spring will also qualify directly for the next Free Fire Pro League 2022 Summer.

The FFIC 2022 Spring will be broadcast live from the Closed Qualifiers Stage onwards, and fans can tune in to the Free Fire Esports India YouTube Channel and on Facebook and BOOYAH! to catch all of the adrenaline-fuelled action!

