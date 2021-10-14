Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall: Grand Finale taking place on 17 October; catch a glimpse of Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra congratulating the finalists

FFIC is Free Fire’s flagship professional esports tournament in India, bringing together the best teams from across the region to compete for a total prize pool of INR 75 lakhs

● Fans can catch a short glimpse of Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Gold medalist from India, and a teaser of his story “Jump Into The Impossible”, that will be released in Nov on Free Fire social media channels

● The Grand Finals on 17 October is the culmination of five arduous stages, where the final 12 teams will battle it out for the title of best team in the region

● Promising plenty of high-calibre competitive action, fans will get a chance to unlock a character, pet, or emote, as well as many more exciting rewards

India, 14 October 2021 – Garena is excited to announce the much-awaited Grand Finals of Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall, Free Fire’s flagship esports tournament in India. The Grand Finals will take place on 17 October at 6 pm IST, featuring the top 12 teams in the region competing for a total prize pool of INR 75 lakhs and a slot in the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021. Kicking things up a few notches, the finale will feature Olympic Gold Medalist, Neeraj Chopra congratulating the finalists and a teaser reveal of his story “Jump Into the Impossible” that will be released in Nov on Free Fire official social media channels. Neeraj will flag off the final match day with a giveaway of his autographed FFIC jerseys.

FFIC 2021 Fall marks the culmination of five arduous stages, where teams from India and Nepal battled it out to earn their place in the coveted finale. The 12 finalist teams are:

Total Gaming Esports

Galaxy Racer

Team Elite

TSM

Blind Esports

4 Unknown

Desi Gamers Esports

Head Hunters

Aura Gaming Esports

PVS Gaming Esports

LR7 Esports

Team Chaos

Plenty of rewards for fans that tune in to watch the Grand Finals live!

While the teams are competing against each other, fans will be able to unlock attractive in-game rewards for reaching 200K, 300K, and 400K concurrent viewership milestones. Viewers stand to win exciting drops like Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride, MAG-7 - The Executioner + 1 Custom Room Card, and a chance to Choose one of 4: One-Finger Pushup Emote / Skyler Character / Beaston Pet / M4A1-FFCS, respectively at each of these milestones.

An exciting in-game event so fans can join in the fun!

Players can also don their competitive hats and participate in a week-long in-game event with exciting prizes up for grabs. All they need to do is login, complete missions, and support their favourite teams in the Grand Finals! Prizes up for grabs include Haunting Night Pan and a permanent Crimson Parkour bundle among many others!

Fastest Fingers First event during finals broadcast

There’s lots more in store for fans to win during the finals broadcast. The Fastest Fingers First event is back by popular demand, with a larger lobby this time! Two custom lobbies will be created during the breaks between matches, and the room details (room ID and password) will be revealed by the casters on the live stream. The first 20 viewers who enter the lobby will be able to walk away with Blue Flame Draco AK skins!

Qualification to Free Fire Asia Championship and Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter

While the top 12 teams of FFIC 2021 Fall battle for a share of the INR 75 lakh prize pool, that’s not the only reward at stake. These teams will also qualify directly for the next Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter. The top 4 teams will also get a slot at the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021, scheduled for 20, 21 and 28 Nov, 2021.

Broadcast Details

The FFIC 2021 Fall Grand Finals will be broadcasted live on Free Fire Esports India’s official channels. Fans can tune in to the live action on the YouTube Channel, as well as on Facebook and BOOYAH!

