Free Fire Max event calendar for Indian region leaked ahead of official release

With Free Fire Max nearing its release, the excitement level among players is higher than ever. The game brings an overall enhanced experience with better graphics and effects to the table while retaining the original gameplay.
Recently, Knight Clown, a famous Free Fire data miner, in one of his recent posts on his Instagram handle, leaked the calendar for Free Fire Max event for the Indian region.
The game’s developers might introduce them in the coming days to commemorate the global release of the much-awaited Free Fire Max.
Free Fire Max event calendar for India region leaked
According to a post by Knight Clown, here is the leaked calendar for the Free Fire Max event:
- Celebrate Max Launch – 28 September 2021 to 10 October 2021
- Max the Fire – 30 September 2021 to 10 October 2021
- Claim pre-registration rewards – 30 September 2021 to 10 October 2021
- Max Mission Exchange Reward – 30 September 2021 to 10 October 2021
- Free Car Skin – 2 October 2021
- Feed the Pet – 5 October 2021 to 10 October 2021
- Max Weekend – 9 October 2021 to 10 October 2021
- Login Now – 10 October 2021
As per this leaked calendar, users will be able to earn a variety of freebies, such as multiple skins, including parachutes, pets, and more, by participating in the events.
Moreover, they will be able to claim the pre-registration milestone rewards, i.e., Max Raychaser Bundle, loot box, and more.
No details of these events have been leaked or revealed except for the Free Car Skin. The developers have teased this in Free Fire. Users will have to play for a total of 100 minutes to get the MCL – FF Winning Spirit.
As nothing has been confirmed by the game’s developers yet about the Free Fire Max event, users might have to wait slightly longer for an official word.