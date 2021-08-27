Free Fire MAX to launch globally and offer more ways for players to enjoy the game; pre-registration starts 29 August

India, 27 August 2021 – Garena has announced that Free Fire MAX, offering players an enhanced Free Fire experience, will launch globally. Free Fire MAX is a standalone mobile application that will offer users the same Free Fire gameplay that many across the world have grown to know and love, but with enhanced specifications.

Enhancing the user experience is key for Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX will offer users around the world an optimised Free Fire experience with enhanced graphics and features, and an in-app customisable map feature.

Free Fire MAX players will be able to enjoy the same Free Fire content and gameplay, with enhanced graphics and features, including more realistic maps, more immersive gameplay, and Free Fire MAX-exclusive features.

Free Fire MAX and Free Fire players can play together, regardless of the version they use

Free Fire MAX is supported by Firelink Technology, Free Fire’s in-house technology that enables complete interoperability between Free Fire MAX and Free Fire. This will enable players to:

Use their same existing Free Fire account to login to Free Fire MAX.

Sync all accounts data – including account progress and game items – across both applications.

Play all game modes with all Free Fire players, regardless of the application that they use.

Pre-registration for Free Fire MAX begins this Sunday, 29 August

Pre-registrations for Free Fire MAX will be available to Google Play Store users across the world from Sunday, 29 August.

Pre-registrations for Free Fire MAX start from Sunday, 29 August

Players can pre-register for Free Fire MAX on the Google Play Store and get notified as soon as the title is available for download automatically. They can join the pre-registration website event for exclusive bundles and collections.

Join Free Fire’s 4th anniversary in-game celebrations tomorrow

The celebrations for Free Fire’s 4th anniversary continues tomorrow, 28 August, with the in game party that is not to be missed.

Join Free Fire’s 4th Anniversary Party on 28 August

● A new mode – The Clash Squad Cup – will be live from 28 to 29 Aug. The Arena will see teams of 4 competing against other teams in the Clash Squad mode. Each team’s tier will be determined based on the players’ Clash Squad rank. Teams will play 3 matches, with rewards given based on the number of wins across the matches. Tickets used for The Arena will increase the quality of rewards received – so feel free to use them for the new mode!

● Play on 28 August to receive cube fragments. Log in on 28 August to get Like Mike’s character, Thiva, for free!

About Garena

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019 and 2020, according to App Annie.

Edited by Ravi Iyer