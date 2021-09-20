Free Fire Max official release date for India: All you need to know about the Play Store launch

Free Fire Max is one of the most anticipated games on the mobile platform. Its pre-registration began in August for users worldwide, and now, they are eagerly anticipating its final release.

Garena recently announced the game's launch date, which has excited the players even more. Earlier, the developers had also set numerous pre-registration rewards, including costume bundles, among other prizes.

Free Fire's social media post about the release of the Max version states the following:

"After many months of preparation, we are finally ready to launch our special product. The Free Fire Max will be available globally on Google Play and App Stores on the 28th of September!"

Official release date of Free Fire Max in India

As a result, Free Fire Max is set to be released worldwide on 28 September, just around one week away. After its launch, gamers can download it directly on their devices through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The post further added that the pre-registration closes on 27 September. Hence, if users wish to be eligible for the rewards, they can go ahead and complete the process as soon as possible.

Here's a guide to do so on the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Users should open the Play Store on their devices and search for Free Fire Max. They can also click here to head to the game's page on the Play Store.

Gamers need to press the "Pre-register" button to register for Free Fire Max (Image via Play Store)

Step 2: Players then need to press the "Pre-register" button. A pop-up will show up on their screens, and they can click on the "Got it" option to complete the pre-registration process.

Users have to click on the "Got it" option (Image via Play Sto

They can also press the "Install when available" option to download Free Fire Max whenever it is made available.

Users have to manually register on the web event (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Users need to note that they have to manually register themselves in the web event present in-game to become eligible for the various rewards.

It will be exciting to see how well the game is embraced by the community, as Free Fire Max brings many new features to the table, including a game mode called Craftland.

Edited by Ravi Iyer