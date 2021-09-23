Free Fire Max official release date for Indian users revealed

Millions of people all around the world are eagerly awaiting the release of the new and enhanced version of Garena Free Fire - Free Fire Max. The pre-registration period for the game began around a month ago and has already surpassed the 30 million mark.

As a pre-registration incentive, users are eligible to get prizes such as an exclusive costume bundle, among other things. The developers announced the official release date in a social media post a few days ago, which has gotten gamers thrilled about the launch of Free Fire Max.

Official release date for Free Fire Max in India revealed

The post by Free Fire on its social media handles states:

"After many months of preparation, we are finally ready to launch our special product. The Free Fire Max will be available globally on Google Play and App Stores on the 28th of September!"

Free Fire Max will be released worldwide on 28 September. Following the game's release, players will be able to download it straight to their devices through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Until then, players can pre-register for Free Fire Max if they haven't done so yet. They have to keep in mind that the pre-registration phase ends on 27 September. Here's the link to the Google Play Store page of Free Fire Max through which readers can register for it:

Free Fire Max on Google Play Store: Click here

Users have to register on the web event to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

To become eligible for the rewards, players have to register for the web event, which can be accessed in-game. They should remember to complete the process before the pre-registration period ends.

All the milestones have been crossed and players can now claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the rewards that were set:

5 million pre-registrations - Max Raychaser (Bottom)

10 million pre-registrations - 2x Gold Royale Voucher

15 million pre-registrations - Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

20 million pre-registrations - Cyber Max Skyboard

30 million pre-registrations - Max Raychaser (Head)

Edited by Siddharth Satish