Free Fire MAX officially launches globally; delivers audiovisual enhancements and a new map editor for an optimized Free Fire experience

28 September 2021 – Free Fire MAX is now available for download globally on Google Play and iOS App stores. Free Fire MAX, a standalone mobile application, will offer players the same Free Fire gameplay with enhanced specifications.

They can enjoy Free Fire MAX-exclusive features, more realistic maps, and a more immersive gameplay experience, among other features.

Craftland is a Free Fire MAX-exclusive feature that lets players create their very own maps and enjoy them with their friends — all from their mobiles! Users can get creative and include various objects, buildings, structures, and decorations on their very own maps for a social and enjoyable experience with friends.

Completed maps can be played by both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX gamers, with players able to share their custom maps for others to host. They can also like, subscribe, and share their favorite maps to show their support for the creators!

Craftland features available exclusively to Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX offers more realistic maps

Free Fire MAX delivers graphically enhanced maps, allowing players to appreciate the finer details of their favorite maps.

Map effects have also been added to offer a more realistic in-game experience. This includes added effects across water bodies, safe zones, and natural surroundings — players can even try shooting at trees to see leaves falling to the ground!

A new map — Bermuda MAX — will also be added to Free Fire MAX. The difference for Bermuda MAX lies in the details. Bermuda MAX brings a redesigned Clocktower and Factory area, with detail added to both the inside and outside structures.

Bermuda MAX - A new map has been added to Free Fire Max

Free Fire MAX delivers a more immersive gameplay experience

Free Fire MAX sports both visual and audio updates, allowing users to immerse deeper into their Free Fire experience.

Animations of basic movements, such as running, jumping, and crawling, have been enhanced to provide a smoother and more realistic experience. Special animations when players consume mushrooms and parachute into the map have also been added.

Weapon effects within Free Fire MAX also received a boost. Reloading animations of weapons have been reworked, with sound effects refreshed to offer more realism.

Tracer and bullet hole effects have also been added to Free Fire MAX. Added tracer effects have been included for weapons, and bullet holes will appear on walls and certain structures on the map.

Tracer effects will only be visible from the player’s perspective, so no added advantage is given to Free Fire MAX gamers.

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded on both the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

Continue to enjoy Free Fire with your friends

Free Fire MAX is supported by Firelink technology, Free Fire’s in-house technology, which enables complete interoperability between Free Fire MAX and Free Fire. This will allow players to:

Use their same existing Free Fire account to log in to Free Fire MAX.

Sync all account data, including account progress and game items, across both applications.

Play all game modes with all Free Fire players, regardless of the application that they use.

