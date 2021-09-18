Free Fire Max release date for India: Everything known so far

Free Fire Max is a highly awaited game right now, and players have been expecting its release since the pre-registration period began last month. The better version of Garena Free Fire will have several unique features in addition to improved graphics, effects, and other elements.

The developers have set out specific pre-registration prizes that users can claim after completing the registration process. The exclusive Max Raychaser Bundle is among the items on the list.

Expected release date of Free Fire Max in India

There is no specific release date for Free Fire Max that Garena has announced at this time. However, according to Free Fire Mania, the game will be available on September 28, 2021, only around ten days away.

Players need to remember that this is merely an estimated date and not the final one. They are recommended to check out the official handles of Free Fire to stay updated regarding all the official news.

The final milestone is only remaining (Image via Free Fire)

Users who haven’t registered yet can go ahead and do so to become eligible to obtain the pre-registration rewards.

Here are the exact specifics of the rewards:

5 million pre-registrations – Max Raychaser (Bottom)

10 million pre-registrations – 2x Gold Royale Voucher

15 million pre-registrations – Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

20 million pre-registrations – Cyber Max Skyboard

30 million pre-registrations – Max Raychaser (Head)

Apart from these, they can obtain a few other items by inviting others to pre-register for Free Fire Max.

Firelink technology and other features of Free Fire Max

Craftland feature will be one of the key components (Image via Free Fire Max)

Firelink technology is one of the most critical assets of Free Fire Max. It will enable gamers to play using their existing Free Fire accounts and maintain progress across both games.

Other features present in Free Fire Max include the 360 Degree Lobby and Craftland. The former enables players to display items like skins in the lobby itself. Craftland is a unique feature that allows users to create a map and play in Custom Room matches.

