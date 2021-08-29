"Free Fire Max will definitely help create an ecosystem that will foster grassroots talent": Jayasimha "Blind Bablu"

Freshly crowned as the champion of the Free Fire City Open 2021, member of Hyderabad Nawabs: Jayasimha, popularly known as Blind Bablu, shares his experience of clinching such a whirlwind win. The popular gamer belongs to the Blind Esports roster.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Blind Bablu takes readers through his journey in the esports landscape of Free Fire and shares his opinion about Free Fire Max.

1) Tell us a bit about yourself. What was the starting point in your esports career and what were you pursuing before you entered the world of mobile gaming?

My name is Jayasimha and I am 20 years old. I'm based in Hyderabad and my IGN is BLD-BABLU. I play under the banner of Blind Esports (Captains) and my role in the team is that of a Rusher/Supporter. I have a strong passion for mobile gaming.

My esports career commenced in 2019. Before pursing that, I casually played video games with my friends and focused more on studies.

2) Congratulations on your win in the Free Fire City Open 2021! Take us through your journey of preparing for the tournament and your expectations.

We had been preparing for the Free Fire City Open 2021 for quite a few months. After we dominated the City Finals and analyzed all the teams that qualified for the National Finals, we were pretty certain that we would become FFCO Champions. This was because the teams who could give us good competition were already eliminated in the City Finals.

3) Throughout the tournament, Hyderabad Nawabs had their fair share of commendable opponents. Who do you think was the toughest competitor in the whole tournament?

I think Lucknow Tigers (Team Elite) was the toughest competitor we faced in the Free Fire City Open 2021.

4) Winning the FFCO 2021 must not have been easy. How much time did you dedicate towards practicing Free Fire daily?

We dedicated around 8-9 hours daily towards practicing Free Fire for FFCO 2021. Our main aim was to work on our weaknesses and improve our strong points.

5) Blind Esports Roster has one of the best esports roster out there. How does it feel to be a part of such a team? With whom is your synergy the best?

I feel very proud to be part of such an esteemed organization, and it feels great to be a part of a team with which my chemistry is perfect. My synergy with Ekansh Ginotra is the best.

6) Which type of Free Fire match do you prefer, Battle Royale or Clash Squad? And what is the reasoning behind it?

I prefer Battle Royale mode in Free Fire because most of the competitive tournaments across the globe revolve around Battle Royale matches.

7) Free Fire is celebrating its 4th anniversary, and has introduced two new characters via the OB29 update. Which Free Fire character do you like the most and why?

Dimitri and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

I like the character named Dimitri, who was introduced in the OB29 update. I prefer him because he can use self-recover on both himself and his allies. He also provides 3 HPs/second for 10 seconds.

8) Aside from the characters, Free Fire also has a pool of pets to choose from. Do you have any favorite pets?

My favorite pet in the game is Rockie when it comes to Clash Squad matches. However, I prefer Mr. Waggor and Falco for Battle Royale matches.

9) Free Fire boasts a good arsenal of weapons. What weapon combination would you recommend to players who want to push their ranks?

Rank pushers must opt for the UMP and WOODPECKER gun combination.

10) What are your tips and tricks for Free Fire enthusiasts who want to climb up the ranks effectively and efficiently?

I personally believe players need to have patience and team co-ordination to push through their tiers efficiently and effectively.

11) Now that the pre-registrations for Free Fire Max has rolled out, what are your thoughts and expectations about the upcoming enhanced version of Free Fire?

Free Fire Max pre-registrations have commenced (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since Free Fire Max will be bigger in size, it will affect players who have low-end devices. On the brighter side, it will decrease the lag issues that we face in tournaments.

12) Since Free Fire Max has created a hype amongst Free Fire fans, what impact will it have on the Indian Esports scenario?

Free Fire Max will definitely help create an ecosystem that will foster grassroots talent. Many amateurs will come to the limelight because of this and will become the next big names on the title.

13) Battlegrounds Mobile India is often compared to Free Fire. What differentiates the two games and which one do you prefer?

One cannot compare two of the most popular and top rated games across the globe. However, if I am to choose, I will surely opt for Free Fire because it has given me a platform to showcase my talent to the country and make my city proud.

One of the major differences between Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire is the attraction of brands towards BGMI organizations. Free Fire is in the growth stage and I surely believe that in the future many well known brands shall team up with Free Fire.

14) Your YouTube channel, “bablu gaming” has over 10K subscribers. What is your aim when it comes to content creation? How do you plan on making your channel grow?

Currently, I am not focusing on content creation. I am working hard as my main aim is to get the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall. I have plans to grow my YouTube channel once FFIC is over.

15) What is your message to the budding Free Fire gamers who want to make it big in Indian Esports?

My only message to the budding Free Fire gamers is to remain calm and patient. You will not be successful in a short period of time and will have to wait till your time comes. Just work hard and keep honing your skills.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul