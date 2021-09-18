“Free Fire MAX will be a game-changer with its improved graphics and gameplay.” Hitesh “YesSmartyPie” Khangta

The arrival of Free Fire MAX will certainly be creating many changes in the Indian mobile esports scene as it stands today.

Many video game personalities and streamers have already voiced their expectations on Garena’s upcoming title, and opinions regarding its launch are quite positive.

One such content creator who has been very vocal about some of Free Fire MAX’s positives is Hitesh “YesSmartyPie” Khangta. And in an exclusive with Sportskeeda Esports’ Abhishek Mallick, he opens up about some of his expectations from the title and how it will shape the nation’s esports scene post-launch.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q. With Free Fire MAX almost on the horizon, what are some of your thoughts and expectations from Garena’s upcoming title?

Hitesh: I have been playing Free Fire for quite a while now, and I do enjoy the game. However, like many, I too always expected better graphics. Every time we hop on to a game, it is always the visual quality that keeps us hooked. Hence, I am expecting better graphics and, therefore the better gameplay from this new version. I feel it will be a game-changing move for this game.

Q. What do you feel will be one of the biggest changes in MAX compared to its predecessor?

Hitesh: Free Fire MAX is more like an upgraded and premium version with better graphic quality. It will deliver an ultra HD experience for its players. I believe that the developers have also added a few new modes, and I also read that they have used fire-link technology.

Q. Don’t you feel that the higher graphics and resolution might be disadvantageous for those who have low-end devices?

Hitesh: Free Fire got fame and recognition amongst the gaming community for being accessible on low-end devices too. I believe the developers will keep the new version, Free Fire Max light too so that it is playable on low-end devices. This is one of the greatest USPs of Free Fire, and it will accelerate its growth further.

Q. What sort of an impact do you feel Free Fire MAX will have on the esports industry, especially considering the mobile gaming market?

Hitesh: It will definitely boom the Indian gaming industry. Free Fire is already viral amongst kids and teenagers in India, and with Free Fire MAX, the game’s consumption is going to scale up further. This new version will be revolutionary in the Indian gaming sector.

