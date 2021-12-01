Free Fire New Age patch updates

Free Fire has today released a slew of updates for both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. A new weapon — MAC10 — will be introduced, along with updates to the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes!

The current set of updates includes adjustments based on feedback and suggestions received from the Free Fire communities in recent months. Readers can find the complete list of updates for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX below.

Fans can find out more about the latest New Age patch updates by visiting https://ff.garena.com/news/index/en/.

Free Fire & Free Fire MAX

1) Weapon and equipment:

New weapon : New SMG, MAC10

: New SMG, MAC10 New armor attachments : Vest Enlarger and Helmet Thickener

2) Battle royale:

Optimizations : Location names will now be displayed on the ground when parachuting in Battle Royale

: Location names will now be displayed on the ground when parachuting in Battle Royale Free Fire Coins/Tokens : Adjusted the minimum amount of Free Fire Coins to 100

3) Clash Squad:

Map adjustment : The Academy and Mill zones have been adjusted to increase the balance within these two areas

: The Academy and Mill zones have been adjusted to increase the balance within these two areas Items request: Additional item requests can be sent if the previous request is complete

Additional item requests can be sent if the previous request is complete Grenade pickup limited : Players are no longer allowed to carry more utility Grenades into the next round

4) Gameplay:

Update pin system : The pin marker can now mark all objects, vehicles, and items in the game. Players can double-tap the pin button to alert teammates about enemies nearby

: The pin marker can now mark all objects, vehicles, and items in the game. Players can double-tap the pin button to alert teammates about enemies nearby Updated free look : Players can toggle to look around while parachuting and driving in-game

: Players can toggle to look around while parachuting and driving in-game Updated flashbang : Optimised the display of flashed targets

: Optimised the display of flashed targets New rank tier available : Players can now get to the Master rank after achieving the Heroic tier in Rank Modes

Free Fire MAX

1) Craftland:

Mode editor : Players can now customize team size, spawn point, and other options for Clash Squad or Team Deathmatch.

: Players can now customize team size, spawn point, and other options for Clash Squad or Team Deathmatch. New items: Music Key, Portals

2) 360-degree lobby : Added Skateboard display

3) Play zone effect visual enhancement : Adjusted the color of the play zone in Battle Royale

4) Pan animation : Players can strike with both the top and bottom of the pan

5) Graphics settings : Players can access and enjoy the new graphic settings available in the settings menu

