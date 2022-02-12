Free Fire now removed from Google Play Store following App Store exit

It has not been a particularly pleasant outing for Free Fire enthusiasts today, even though it was the peak day of Squad Beatz events. In the midst of a number of negative developments, the game has now been pulled from the Google Play Store as well. Earlier today, the game's two variants were removed from the Apple App Store.

The developers have not provided any formal clarification or explanation as to why the game was taken from the two major distribution platforms. The gamers' frustrations were exacerbated even more by their inability to enter the game, and they are now perplexed by the entire scenario.

Free Fire now also removed from Google Play Store

The game doesn't appear in searches (Image via Google Play Store)

First and foremost, players have been encountering difficulty accessing the game since the morning, which the developers revealed was being investigated. However, much to their dismay, Free Fire and Free Fire Max were soon unexpectedly withdrawn from the Apple App Store without any clarity.

Now that the regular version has been pulled from the Google Play Store, it has sparked even more questions, and gamers are becoming increasingly worried about the current situation and the future of their favorite title.

Many have scoured the internet for explanations about the removal. Consequently, numerous rumors are circulating, including one about the game being banned.

At this point, it is recommended that gamers not place their trust in any of them and instead wait for Garena to make an announcement about the whole situation, which is expected to be done very soon.

As of writing this article, just one relevant result for Free Fire Max is displayed when users search for the game on the Google Play Store, which may change soon.

Here are some of the players' reactions in the comments of the game's latest posts.

These are the reactions of fans on the social media post (Image via Facebook)

Tech Takneek @TechTakneek

BAN Or Other Reason Not Confirmed.

#freefireindia #FreeFire Free Fire Game Removed By Google Play Store.BAN Or Other Reason Not Confirmed. Free Fire Game Removed By Google Play Store.BAN Or Other Reason Not Confirmed.#freefireindia #FreeFire https://t.co/Tdf7af2sl2

STARLORD @STARLOR78059743 SAD TO HEAR🥺... FREE FIRE REMOVED FROM PLAYSTORE.... SAD TO HEAR🥺... FREE FIRE REMOVED FROM PLAYSTORE....

Dev @Dev15719948 @subzidite2 Le free fire players in India right now @subzidite2 Le free fire players in India right now https://t.co/OvPtR1H3lp

Surajkushwaha @surajku76066105

BAN Or Other Reason Not Confirmed.

MOOD OFF HU GYA

#freefireindia #FreeFire Free Fire Game Removed By Google Play Store.BAN Or Other Reason Not Confirmed.MOOD OFF HU GYA Free Fire Game Removed By Google Play Store.BAN Or Other Reason Not Confirmed.MOOD OFF HU GYA 😡#freefireindia #FreeFire https://t.co/9YZ9TQptOr

Until an official announcement is made, it is recommended to wait for further developments to see what's ahead.

