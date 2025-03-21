Free Fire Nusantara Series 2025 Spring Grand Finals: Qualified teams, dates, and format announced 

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire Nusantara Series 2025 Spring is all set to be played on March 23. The winning club will be awarded a spot in the World Series 2025 SEA Spring. Twelve teams will fight against one another at the Santika Premiere Dyandra Hotel & Convention, Medan, Indonesia. These 12 finalists will first take part in the Point Rush on March 22 and secure their headstart points for the Finals.

The Grand Finals will feature nine teams from the Play-Ins, two teams from the FFWS Indonesia 2024 Fall, and one team from the FFWS SEA 2024 Fall. The Play-Ins took place from March 7 to 9, where 36 teams played six matches. These teams were divided into three groups, and the top three from each group made it to the Grand Finals.

Participating teams in Free Fire Nusantara Series 2025 Spring Grand Finals

Here are the 12 finalists:

Bandit Fams Dewa United Apollo From Borneo Invictus Jiglee Kagendra Kraken Esports MBR Epsilon Sriwijaya Esports Team Vagos Vesakha Esports ZN Pasti Juara

Kagendra and Vesakha Esports are the two teams that have been invited from the FFWS Indonesia 2024 Fall to the Grand Finals. While Kraken Esports from the FFWS SEA 2024 Fall has been invited in this contest. While the remaining nine teams have been selected form the Play-Ins.These three experienced Free Fire squads will be some of the top teams to watch out for in the upcoming Finale.

ZN Pasti Juara were the top performers in Group A of the Play-Ins after their magnificent performances. Sriwijaya Esports and Team Vagos were the second and third in the group, respectively.

Dewa United Apollo, a popular firm, played well in Group B of the Play-Ins and topped the standings. From Borneo and Bandit Fams acquired second and third positions in the group, respectively.

MBR Epsilon displayed amazing performances in Group C and ranked first there. Jiglee too performed well and came second in the group. Invictus was third after playing well in the last few games.

These clubs will aim to grab first position in this Nusantara Series 2025 Spring and qualify for the Free Fire World Series 2025 SEA Spring. The World Series will feature top tier teams from the Southeast Asia region. It will begin on April 25 and feature a whopping prize pool of $300,000. Out of the 18 participants, 17 have already been confirmed for this prestigious event.

