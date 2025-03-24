The Free Fire Nusantara Series 2025 concluded on March 23 with Sriwijaya Esports being crowned the champions. This win even helped them qualify for the World Series 2025 SEA Spring. They amassed 132 points with the help of two Booyahs in the Grand Finals, as their star player, Jooeel, grabbed 38 kills.

While the entire series has several different stages, the Grand Finals included the top nine teams from the Play-Ins, two teams from the FFWS Indonesia 2024 Fall, and a single team from the FFWS 2024 SEA Fall. These 12 finalists duked it out for a spot in the World Series 2025 SEA Spring.

Overall rankings of the Free Fire Nusantara Series 2025 Grand Finals

Here are the overall rankings in the Grand Finals:

Sriwijaya Esports - 132 points Dewa United Apollo - 119 points Kraken Esports - 107 points MBR Epsilon - 103 points Team Vagos - 99 points Vesakha Esports - 88 points ZN Pasti Juara - 86 points From Borneo - 78 points Kagendra - 75 points Jiggle - 71 points Bandit Fams - 54 points Invictus - 45 points

Following the table toppers, Dewa United Apollo finished second with 119 points and one Booyah. Though they enjoyed a good run in the Play-Ins and Point Rush stages, they eventually missed out on a spot in the Free Fire World Series 2025 SEA Spring. Nevertheless, their players, especially North, Adriann, and Ikal were phenomenal as they clinched 38, 38, and 31 kills respectively.

Kraken Esports followed Dewa United Apollo, finishing third with 107 points and two Booyahs. MBR Epsilon secured the fourth position with 103 points and one Booyah, while Team Vagos ensured the fifth rank in the finals with 99 points.

Vesakha Esports had a mediocre run as the team managed only 88 points, ending up in the sixth position. ZN Pasti Juara followed them in seventh with 86 points.

Moving on, From Borneo, who had a strong run in the Play-Ins of this Free Fire event, faltered in the Grand Finals as they came eighth with 78 points. Kagendra, a popular Free Fire organization, also faced difficulties in the ultimate stage and finished ninth with 75 points, including 28 eliminations.

Jiggle started the Grand Finals on a positive note as they won the opening encounter. However, the team couldn't keep up their momentum and ended up in the 10th spot with 71 points and one Booyah. Likewise, Bandit Fams ended 11th with 54 points, while Invictus failed in the finals and finished last with only 45 points.

