Free Fire OB34 APK release date and update rewards for MAX version (India)

The next update for Free Fire MAX is almost ready, and users have just a few more days to wait until the new version is available to download. The developers have already begun offering previews regarding the planned features, such as the Link System and more, while also disclosing the character ability adjustments.

Like most other patches, Garena will give out numerous rewards to the community. This time around, items like a gun skin, magic cube token, vouchers, and more will be available for redemption.

Free Fire MAX OB34 APK: Release date, update rewards, and more details for the India server

Release date

As already revealed in-game and on the social media handles, the official Free Fire MAX OB34 update will be made available to the Indian server on 25 May. Subsequently, gamers only have to stay patient for two days for its release.

It is important to note that a maintenance break will take place on the day the patch is made available, and players will be unable to access the game during that period.

File size

The estimated size of the update is listed below (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire MAX OB34 update's size for Android players is estimated between 400 MB and 600 MB on the Google Play Store. On the other hand, the update's size for iOS users could range between 600 and 700 MB.

Note: These are only estimates, and the developers have not revealed the confirmed download size yet.

Free Fire MAX OB34 update rewards

1) Gun skin

To build up the hype for the update's release, users will be able to claim one of these gun skins on 23 May, i.e., today:

M4A1 – Glacier Netherworld

UMP – Zebra Papercut

M60 – Volcanic Whirlwind

They should not miss this excellent opportunity to receive an exclusive gun skin.

2) Magic Cube

Just play the game for 1 minute (Image via Garena)

After the patch's launch, a Magic Cube token will be rewarded to gamers. The event, Claim Free Magic Cube, will run on 25 and 26 May and require individuals only to play the game for 1 minute.

Later on, they will be able to directly claim the token and use it to redeem an exclusive bundle in the in-game store.

3) Login rewards

The different rewards that gamers will get (Image via Garena)

Garena will also provide three login rewards in the form of 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, and 2x Incubator Vouchers with the launch of Free Fire MAX's OB34 update. The event will be available between 25 and 29 May, and individuals must only log in on any one day in between to claim the items.

Edited by Ravi Iyer