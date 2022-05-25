Free Fire OB34 update date and time for MAX version (India)

It's the day that Free Fire MAX fans have been waiting for: the launch of the game's OB34 update. After a considerable wait, the new version is all set to be released, and fans are excited to try out all the changes that the developers will make.

Once it gets made available, players will have to go to the appropriate app store to get the patch onto their smartphones. However, it is important to note that there will very likely be a maintenance break during which individuals won't be able to access the game.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, gamers are advised against installing or playing the battle royale title. They may play the MAX version, which is not banned in the country.

Details about Free Fire MAX OB34 update release date and time (India)

The OB34 update for Free Fire MAX will be made available today, 25 May, as the developers previously stated and confirmed. Nonetheless, Garena has not disclosed any precise information on the maintenance, so users are advised to wait for confirmation.

With most of the past updates for Free Fire MAX being released around 11.30 am, the same trend will likely be followed this time around. However, even after the download is complete, the game will not be playable until the maintenance has been completed.

Features of OB34 update

These are some of the leading introductions that the developers are going to make with the OB34 update:

1) Character rework/balancing

One of the most critical aspects of the gameplay in Free Fire MAX is the several playable characters. Over time, the developers have introduced various choices, each of which possesses a unique set of skills. Moreover, these characters are frequently balanced to provide gamers with a fair playing field.

These are the ones that will experience changes with the new version of the game:

Wolfrahh

D-Bee

Steffie

Dimitri

Xayne

2) Two new weapons – M24 and G36 – and an M500 animation upgrade

New firearms regularly get added to the game, and the OB34 patch will bring in the M24 and G36. The former is a light Sniper Rifle with a high rate of fire and mobility. The G36, on the other hand, is an Assault Rifle with two distinct firing modes.

Apart from their additions, the M500 will be receiving an animation upgrade, making it feel better.

3) Craftland changes

Craftland will be witnessing several changes, and the main highlight is the zombie spawn with five types of zombies and an interactable tower. Garena will also incorporate a new map scenery called the Isle of Champs.

Furthermore, users will also be able to incorporate the mechanics of Clash Squad and Team Deathmatch modes in Craftland.

Edited by Ravi Iyer