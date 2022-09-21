Free Fire OB36 update patch notes: New Tatusya character, Treatment Laser Gun, weapon adjustments, and more

The upcoming Free Fire OB36 update is an important one as it covers many significant aspects of the game, including characters and weapons.

Maintenance for the update is already underway, and the developers have released the patch notes, which provide a comprehensive overview of the new features.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should refrain from downloading or playing the battle royale title. Instead, they can play the Free Fire MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire OB36 patch notes

New character: Tatsuya

Ability: Rebel Rush

Rebel Rush Effect: Players dash forward rapidly for 0.2/0.2/0.2/0.3/0.3/0.3s. It has a replenish time of 175/160/150/140/130/120s. This ability can be accumulated for up to two uses, and there is a five-second cooldown between consecutive utilization.

Skill Balancing Adjustments

Dimitri ( Increased the speed of HP recovery)

Healing Heartbeat ability creates a 3.5m-diameter healing zone, and users within it now recover 5 HP per second instead of 3 HP per second.

D-Bee (Increased movement speed and accuracy)

When firing while moving, movement speed increases by 20/22/24/26/28/30% instead of 10/12/14/16/18/20%, and accuracy increases by 35/38/42/47/53/60% instead of the previous 20/23/27/32/38/45%.

Nairi (Increased the durability of Gloo Walls)

Gloo Walls recover 40/42/44/46/48/50% of current durability in every 1s in place of the previous 20/22/24/26/28/30%.

Miguel (Increased EP gained when knockdown)

Gain 100/120/140/160/180/200 EP for each knockdown in place of existing 30/40/50/60/70/80 EP.

Laura (Increased accuracy)

Accuracy increases by 25/28/32/37/43/50% while scoped in.

Shirou (Increased the marking range)

The marking range increased from 80m to 100m.

Clash Squad

New Map

The new Free Fire map NeXTerra is available in the Clash Squad Ranked and Casual modes. It features the following locations:

Intellect Center

Mud Site

Deca Square

Museum

Grav Labs

Rust Town

Farmtopia

Weapon Upgrade System

The CS Store in Free Fire now contains upgradable weapons, which players can easily upgrade using CS Coins. The available weapons are:

MP5-I / MP5-II / MP5-III

FAMAS-I / FAMAS-II / FAMAS-III

M60-I / M60-II / M60-III

M4A1-I / M4A1-II / M4A1-III

SCAR-I / SCAR-II / SCAR-II

Teammate Skill Combination Display

Teammates’ skill combinations are now available in the Team Lobby and on Battle Cards and scoreboards.

Clash Squad Winning Streak

Three winning streaks will earn players a winning streak emblem, which will be displayed team lobby, match results page, and in-game scoreboard.

Battle Royale

Revival Point Mechanism Adjustments

Revival points in Free Fire will now have a pillar, which glows to indicate revival progress.

The locations of revival points will now be fixed and are immediately shown on the minimap at the start of a match.

Increased revival points to 12 in Bermuda, Alpine, Kalahari, and Purgatory maps.

Other Battle Royale Mode Adjustments

New loot: Gloo Melter, Treatment Laser Gun, Marksman Foregrip, Shotgun Stock, and Shield Gun (Limited to NeXTerra only).

Gloo Melter, Treatment Laser Gun, Marksman Foregrip, Shotgun Stock, and Shield Gun (Limited to NeXTerra only). Removed loot: Vest Thickener, SMG Muzzle, and Double Magazine.

Map

Nexterra Adjustment

Farmtopia’s carousel and moving platform are now activated.

System

Weapon Skins Lifetime Progress

Players can now permanently own weapon skins, forever and always.

They can accumulate the lifetime progress of a weapon skin by obtaining its time-limited versions. When the progress reaches 100%, they will own the skin permanently.

In-game Experience Optimizations

Battle Royale and Clash Squad mode in Free Fire will now have corresponding rank protection cards.

The new rank protection card will be time-limited and automatically used during ranked matches.

A new rank restriction for teams that are not full, so that players who are not within the acceptable range will not be able to play the ranked match.

Team-Up Bonus and Buddy Mart

Team up with friends and returning players to enjoy a faster LINK progress accumulation and more character fragments.

Gamers can spend their accumulated Buddy Coins here on exciting rewards in Buddy mart.

Weapon and Balance

New Weapon: Treatment Laser Gun

Heal amount per firing: 10

10 Rate of fire: 0.12

0.12 Range: 20m

New Throwable: Gloo Melter

This grenade will create a circular range at the target location, inflicting 150 damage to the Gloo Walls in it for 12 seconds.

Gloo Walls inside the range will also take double damage when attacked by weapons when the grenade is active.

New Attachments

Shotgun Stock: Reduces reload speed by 0.2s and weapon-switching speed by 0.1s.

Reduces reload speed by 0.2s and weapon-switching speed by 0.1s. Marksman Rifle Foregrip: Increases rate of fire by 7% and scope speed by 10%.

Increases rate of fire by 7% and scope speed by 10%. Sniper Stock: Increases rate of fire by 7% and movement speed while scope in by 10%.

Weapon Balance Adjustments

SPAS12: Distance of maximum headshot damage reduced to 5m, and distance of minimum headshot damage reduced to 12m.

Distance of maximum headshot damage reduced to 5m, and distance of minimum headshot damage reduced to 12m. M1887: Foregrip and stock slots available. The distance of maximum headshot damage decreased to 5m.

Foregrip and stock slots available. The distance of maximum headshot damage decreased to 5m. M1887: Foregrip and stock slots available. Distance of maxinum headshot damage decreased to 5m.

Foregrip and stock slots available. Distance of maxinum headshot damage decreased to 5m. M1014: Distance of maximum headshot damage reduced to 4m.

Distance of maximum headshot damage reduced to 4m. SMG Adjustment (except VSS): Distance of maximum headshot damage changed 12m → 8m.

Distance of maximum headshot damage changed 12m → 8m. Rifle Adjustment: Distance of maximum headshot damage changed (30m → 25m).

Distance of maximum headshot damage changed (30m → 25m). Marksman Rifle Adjustments: The distance of maximum headshot damage is now at 35m, the distance of minimum headshot damage at 60m, and the factor of minimum headshot damage changed to 4.

The distance of maximum headshot damage is now at 35m, the distance of minimum headshot damage at 60m, and the factor of minimum headshot damage changed to 4. PLASMA: Rate of fire +12%.

Rate of fire +12%. PARAFAL: Rate of fire +10%.

Rate of fire +10%. FAMAS-II / FAMAS-III: Armor penetration +5%.

Armor penetration +5%. VSS-II / VSS-III: Rate of fire -5%.

Rate of fire -5%. M24: Damage +10%.

Damage +10%. Anti-materiel Launcher: Damage to Gloo Walls 100 → 640.

Damage to Gloo Walls 100 → 640. Ice Gun: Now a rechargeable weapon.

Gameplay

New Default HUD

New HUD is available on the Custom HUD interface.

Training Grounds

Players can enter the Social Island from the bottom of the mode selection page.

Other Adjustments

Armor attachments will be automatically substituted with their higher-tier versions when picked up by players.

Updated the level-up pop-up window and daily check-in page.

Quick messages can now be used while spectating.

Craftland

Free Plays

Free Plays refresh weekly on Mondays at 4 AM in Free Fire.

Free Fire players will receive bonus Free Plays after publishing a new map.

Quick Join

Quick Join button on the map details interface. It only supports certain popular maps.

Droid Apocalypse Mode Template

Craftland Studio now offers the Droid Apocalypse template!

Customizable Game Economy

In-game purchases via the deployment of Vending Machines.

Customize equipment slots and pricing.

Supports multiple stores on one map.

Readers can click here for the detailed Free Fire OB36 patch notes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far