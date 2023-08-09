Free Fire OB41 patch notes released - New Suzy character, Zombie Hunt: Double Evil mode, and more

Free Fire's OB41 update is coming soon, and this game's community is extremely excited to try out the new features Garena is set to bring into the battle royale title. The developers recently offered the patch notes for this release, revealing all its content. Among the main highlights of this update are a new Suzy character, the Zombie Hunt: Double Evil mode, and more.
This new OB41 patch will be released on August 10, 2023, and users can download it on their devices using Google's Play Store or Apple's App Store. Check out the detailed patch notes for Free Fire's OB41 update below.
Patch notes of the Free Fire OB41 update
Here are the patch notes of Free Fire's OB41 update:
Clash Squad
Cyber Airdrop
- Capture the special Cyber Airdrop in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds to get better equipment than the regular airdrop and earn Cyber Points. Using the Cyber Points, players will be able to purchase powerful items like the M1887-X!
Information Optimization on CS Store
- The details about teammates' weapons are now visible on the store interface.
Other Adjustments
- See your enemies' passive skills.
- Size of the round result interface reduced.
Battle Royale
In-match Quest: Defense Arsenal
- Defense Arsenal will now become a part of the In-Match Quests pool. Players will no longer need keys to unlock the Arsenals, and they can capture it by staying within a specific range around it. Once successfully captured, a UAV will emerge and scan for nearby enemies.
Solo Dare
- After all teammates get eliminated, the surviving player can buy the Solo Dare mission from vending machines. Survive through the mission time to receive 400 FF Coins and Super Revival for all teammates.
- Others will be able to see the location of the Solo Dare player. If gamers eliminate such a player, they will receive receive a mystery gift.
Other Adjustments
- Map and Loot Adjustments
- Item Adjustments
- Vending Machine Adjustments
- More Adjustments
Mode
New Zombie Hunt: Double Evil mode
- The Zombie Hunt has returned with a new mode in Free Fire, with new maps, new enemies, and new bosses, alongside a redesigned Talent system to bring a brand new and improved experience.
Training Grounds
- More diverse scenarios and realistic targets have been introduced in the shooting practice, giving an actual combat experience.
Map
Adjustments to Bermuda
- Peak Rework: Significantly raised the overall loot level of Peak and renovated its architectural structure.
- Hangar: Optimizations made to the layout of Hangar to offer a better experience .
- Factory: Reduced the height of the third floor and removed the covers on the third floor. Adjusted the thickness of the railings inside the Factory.
Characters and Pets in Free Fire
New Character - Suzy
- New Suzy character in Free Fire with the Money Mark ability, providing 100 in-match currency for eliminating a marked enemy.
Character Reworks
- Antonio (Gangster's Spirit): Get 40 extra shield points at the start of the match.
- Nairi (Ice Iron): The deployed Gloo Walls will restore 250 durability per second after being hit, during which teammates inside radius of 5m will restore 20 HP/s. From each Gloo Wall, teammates will receive a maximum of 40 HP.
- Shani (Gear Recycle): After using an active skill, players get 50 Shield Points for themselves and teammates within 10m.
- Shirou (Damage Delivered): Upon being hit by an enemy within 100m, the said attacker gets marked for 6s.
Character Balance Adjustments
- Andrew “the Fierce” (Wolf Pack): The armor damage reduction altered from 20% → 15%. Additional 10 → 5% damage reduction from every teammate carrying this skill.
- Skyler (Riptide Rhythm): The sonic wave that is unleashed will explore and deal damage to Gloo Walls within a 4m radius for 5 → 6s. Cooldown: 45 → 40s.
- Other skill changes to Moco, optimization to Sonia and Orion’s control, and more).
Shield Points
- Brand new protection mechanism. When taking damage, Shield Points will be deducted first. Made changes to abilities of multiple character by adding the Shield Points aspect.
Limit on Skill Movement Speed
- Maximum movement speed boost that players can obtain from skills is limited to 15%.
Weapon and Balance
Rifle Adjustments (Buffs)
- AK47: Damage +15%, Minimum damage +30%.
- Groza: Armor penetration +8%.
- G36: Better optimization on the aim assist.
- FAMAS: Scope speed +50%, Minimum damage on scope +10%, armor penetration +10%
- M14: Now an automatic assault rifle.
Marksman Rifle Adjustments
- AC80 (Adjustment): Rate of fire -20%, magazine -20%, Minimum damage +25%.
- Woodpecker (Adjustment): Damage -15%, reload speed -10%, Minimum damage +30%.
- SKS (Buff): Magazine +60%, reload speed -20%, scope speed +50%, range +20%, Minimum damage +40%, optimization on the ease of use.
CS Store Adjustments (TBD)
- SKS now available in the CS Store (1800 CS Cash).
- MAC10 price reduced by 100 CS Cash.
Melee Weapon Adjustments
- Melee weapons will have 130 HP and will shatter and disappear after taking the particular amount of damage.
Gameplay
Melee Weapon Finishing Move (except Pans)
- Finish the enemy you’ve knocked down with a coolest effect or move.
Optimization for Merged Items in Backpack
- Players can now better organize their backpacks in Free Fire.
Loadout Adjustments
- Changes made to Armor Crate in Clash Squad and Scan and Supply Crate in Battle Royale.
Quickly Team Up with Friends
- Play Again Button
- Booking Optimization
- Team Up Optimization
- Offline Invitation
- Custom Room Optimization
- Intimacy Scores
- Send Likes Outside Matches
Achievement and Title
Achievement System Optimization
- Integrated the original Battle Style tags into the Achievement system of Free Fire. New achievement display has been added to the profile page.
Title Optimization
- Players can display their titles in many more places, including match result page and more.
System Optimization
Store Redesign
- Overall optimizations made to the Store system to make the shopping experience in Free Fire smoother.
Download Center Optimization
- A more simple and convenient Download Center.
Internet Connection Status in Lobby
- The Internet Connection Status will be shown in the Lobby, displaying whether the connection is good or not.
Rank
K/D Leaderboard
- Added a K/D section in the Leaderboard interface of Free Fire.
Map Pool Adjustments
- Purgatory added back. New Map pool consists of Bermuda, NeXTerra and Purgatory.
Game Environment
Honor Score Rewards Optimization
- Players that end up maintaining a perfect Honor Score of 100 in Free Fire will receive different stage rewards.
Other Adjustments
- Added a maximum number of likes a player can send to another player in one day.
- Senders of likes and emojis received in-match will now get shown.
- Your teammate's location direction will be shown on the compass and Other Adjustments
Craftland
- Big Head Training Ground
- Rampage: Classic
- Head Hunt
- Clash Squad: Slay
- Shadow Hunter
- Other Optimizations
Read the detailed patch notes for the Free Fire OB41 update on this game's official website by clicking here.
