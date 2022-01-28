Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Winter Grand Finale to take place on January 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM IST - Join the excitement and watch your favorite teams play

● FFPL brings together the best pro teams to battle it out for the lion’s share of the INR 35 lakh prize pool

● The top 18 teams competed in six challenging league match days to earn a berth in the prestigious Top 12 for the Grand Finals, which will be held on 30 January 2022

● Fans will get a chance to unlock a character, pet, or emote, as well as many more exciting rewards while watching high octane action courtesy of the best teams in India

FFPL 2021 Winter Grand Finals is the outcome of six exciting league match days between teams from India and Nepal across January. The 12 finalist teams that made it to the Grand Finals are:

- Assassin’s Army Esports

- Aura Gaming Esports

- Chemin Esports

- Godlike Esports

- KM Brotherhood

- Nigma Galaxy

- PVS Gaming Esports

- Revenant Esports

- Team Chaos

- Team Insane Esports

- Total Gaming Esports

- TSM

Rewards galore for all the fans tuning in for the Grand Finals!

Garena Freefire Grand Finals- Pro league 2022 30 January at 6 PM

To celebrate the Grand Finals with the community, fans will receive appealing in-game rewards the more the community tunes in to enjoy the Grand Finals! The exciting drops include:

● 300k concurrent viewers - Diamond Royale vouchers x 3

● 400k concurrent viewers - Spirit Fox: Battle Fox

● 500k concurrent viewers - Viewers can choose 1 out of 4 items (Otho, Spirit Fox, Flaming Red AK gun skin, Wiggle Walk emote)

Assemble your Dream Team - Earn points and win amazing rewards

Garena Freefire Grand Finals- Pro league 2021-22 Dream Team

Dream Team is an in-game event where users collect points depending on how the finalists perform in FFPL 2021 Winter.

It is simple to play and players can stand to win great prizes! All players need to log in to Free Fire, click on the Esports tab and select their Dream Team featuring their favorite players in the Grand Finals.

Prizes up for grabs include The Phantom Bunny Bundle & Heart of the Dead.

Esports Trivia Quiz

There is lots more in store for fans during the Grand Finals broadcast as fans will be tested on their Free Fire Esports knowledge with a quiz on FFPL.

10 lucky viewers who get the most answers correctly will be sent a Free Fire goodie bag with official FFPL merchandise, including the official FFPL 2021 Winter esports jersey.

Broadcast Details

The FFPL 2021 Winter Grand Finals will be broadcast live on Free Fire Esports India’s official channels. Fans can tune in to the live-action on the YouTube Channel, as well as on Facebook and BOOYAH!

For more updates on Free Fire, please tune into Free Fire’s official social platforms: Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX can be downloaded on the Apple iOS and Google Play stores:

● Free Fire: Apple iOS | Google Play

● Free Fire MAX: Apple iOS | Google Play

Edited by Srijan Sen