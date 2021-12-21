Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Winter: Registrations are now open for all to prove their mettle against India’s best

● Open Qualifiers via the in-game Free Fire Cup (FFC) mode will be open for teams from India and Nepal between 21 to 24 December

● Teams will compete across three stages to earn the title of FFPL 2021 Winter Champions and take home the lion’s share of the INR 35 lakh prize pool

● The top performing teams at FFPL will stand a chance to participate in Free Fire’s marquee tournament - Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring

India, 21 December 2021 – Garena announced that registrations for Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Winter will begin today. FFPL 2021 Winter will be open to all players in the region, and act as a gateway for all aspiring players to enter the prestigious world of Free Fire Esports.

Registration for the tournament will be open from today, 21 December, to 24 December and will be done through the in-game Free Fire Cup (FFC) mode. The top FFC teams will be joined by seeded teams from the recent Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall as they compete to win the bulk of the INR 35 lakh prize pool.

FFPL 2021 Winter not only offers teams a monetary reward, but also brings with it a coveted berth in Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2022 Spring. The top teams from FFPL 2021 Winter will be invited to FFIC 2022 Spring to compete!

Fans will also get to see their favourite players in action. The tournament will feature India’s most iconic Free Fire esports teams - Orangutan Elite, Desi Gamers Esports, Nigma Galaxy, PVS Gaming Esports and Total Gaming Esports, to name a few.

FFPL 2021 Tournament Format

FFPL 2021 Winter will have teams competing across three stages – FFC, League Stage, and Grand Finals. The matches will be played in the traditional Battle Royale Squad format. To become FFPL 2021 Winter Champions, each team will undergo three grueling stages against formidable opponents who have already proven themselves on India’s biggest stage, FFIC 2021 Fall.

Participants will first compete in the Open Qualifiers via the Free Fire Cup (FFC) mode, which will see the top six teams advancing to the League Stage. These six teams will be joined by 12 teams ranked in the top 12 in the recently-concluded Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall. The FFC mode will be held from 21 - 24 December.

The League Stage will see the top 18 teams divided into three groups of six teams. Each group will play against the others in a round-robin format over the course of six League Days spanning a period of three weeks. This will be taking place from 8 January 2022 to 23 January 2022.

The top 12 teams in order of points will qualify for the Grand Finals.

FFPL 2021 Winter Grand Finals will see these 12 teams battle for a majority share of the INR 35 lakh prize pool on 30 January 2022. However, the prize money will not be the only reward at stake. Top-performing teams at FFPL 2021 Winter will get the coveted opportunity to participate in FFIC 2022 Spring.

FFPL 2021 Winter will be broadcast live from the League Stage onwards. Fans can tune in to the Free Fire Esports India YouTube Channel as well as on Facebook and BOOYAH! to catch all of the high-octane action!

