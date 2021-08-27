Free Fire Pro Series India 2021: Format, scoring table, and prize pool distribution revealed 

Following the success of Qualcomm's Free Fire Open 2020, the company has announced a new Free Fire tournament. This tournament is called Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series India.

The three-stage tournament will kick off on September 10 and will go on for five weeks. The tournament features a massive prize pool of INR 30 Lakhs.

Stage 1 (September 10 - October 6): The league stage takes place over a 3-week period and features 24 invited teams competing in round-robin style. The top six teams will advance directly to the Grand Finals. The next 12 teams will have another opportunity to make a comeback through the Wild Card stage. The bottom six teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

Stage 2 (11 - 13 October):- The 12 teams relegated from the League Stage will compete for a chance to make the Grand Finals. The top six teams will advance to the grand finals.

Stage 3 (23 and 24 October) - The top six teams from the League stage and the top six teams from the Wild Card stage will battle in the Grand Finals. Over the course of two days, 12 teams will compete for the title of Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series and massive prizepool.

Prize Pool Distribution for the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series

1st Place (Winner) - ₹10,00,000

2nd Place (Runners-up) - ₹5,00,000

3rd Place - ₹2,50,000

4th Place - ₹2,00,000

5th Place - ₹1,80,000

6th Place - ₹1,50,000

7th Place - ₹1,20,000

8th Place- ₹1,00,000

9th Place- ₹80,000

10th Place- ₹70,000

11th Place- ₹60,000

12th Place- ₹50,000

13th-18th Place- ₹25,000

18th-24th Place- ₹15,000

Points distribution for the tournament:-

The points distribution for this tournament is different from other tournaments.

1st place- 20 points

2nd place- 17 points

3rd place- 15 points

4th place- 13 points

5th place- 12 points

6th place- 10 points

7th place- 8 points

8th place- 6 points

9th place- 4 points

10th place- 3 points

11th place- 2 points

12th place-1 point

Each kill will be worth 2 points.

The invited team list will be published soon. The nature of the different point tables will make it interesting to see how teams play in the tournament

