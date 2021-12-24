Free Fire Pro Series North America Season 1 winners banned for violating competitive integrity

In a surprising turn of events, Garena has banned the Free Fire Pro Series 2021 North America Season 1 champion Invalidos. Furthermore, the developer has nullified the Free Fire Pro Series results, which means that Invalidos is no longer the champion. Its prize money and rewards have also been revoked. The ban doesn't have a fixed timeline, but it will remain in effect until further notice.

La Bahia FPS, who was the first runner-up in the tournament, will now be crowned the champion of the Free Fire Pro Series North America Season 1.

Garena did not share a detailed explanation for banning the team, but made it clear that there has been a breach of competitive integrity. The developer also said that it has zero tolerance for any activity that undermines the fairness and integrity of the game. Garena is committed to ensuring a competitive environment that is fair.

Prize pool distribution of Free Fire Pro Series North America Season 1 (Image via Garena)

About Free Fire Pro Series North America Season 1

The Free Fire Pro Series North America Season 1 is open for all $50,000 prize pool tournaments, which concluded on December 19. A total of 24 top teams from open qualifiers divided into four groups battled it out over 18 matches. Invalidos topped its group and was the fourth-best team in the league stages. It dominated the three-day finals, won five booyah's in the 18 matches and had around 298 points. Meanwhile, the second-ranked team scored 187 points in total.

Free Fire Pro Series North America Season 1 overall standings (Image via Garena)

The team scored 165 frag points, translating to an average kill per match of over nine. The top four fraggers in the grand finals were also from Invalidos with Acinzo being at the top with 61 kills.

Kill leaders of Free Fire Pro Series North America Finals (Image via Garena)

This sudden dominance by a new amateur team left the officials concerned and prompted an internal investigation. The team won $12,500 in prize money, which was later retracted.

