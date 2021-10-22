Free Fire ranked Season 23 end date and time revealed

Free Fire features numerous time-limited modes that developers frequently release and retire. The major modes, Clash Squad and Battle Royale, are, nevertheless, always present.

Both have their own season-based ranking systems that last for a few months. The current Battle Royale Ranked Season 23 began in late August and will conclude very shortly. The players are ecstatic to collect their season-ending rewards and begin their climb up the ladder in the upcoming season.

Ranked Season 23 in Free Fire to end around noon today

Season 23 of the Battle Royale mode will end, and gamers' ranks will be reset (Image via Free Fire)

After almost two months of its start, Ranked Season 23 will close today, i.e., 22 October. Following the pattern observed during previous seasons, the current one will likely end at 12.30 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

Once it concludes, players will not be able to play ranked matches until the new season starts, as a message stating "Ranked Season has ended" will appear whenever they attempt to play a ranked game.

Users will be put in a new tier based on their current rank at the time of completion. The higher the level, the better the tier in which they are placed. The following are the specifics of the reset:

Rank reset in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Players between Bronze 1 and 3 will reset to Bronze 1.

Players between Silver 1 and 3 will reset to Bronze 2.

Players between Gold 1 and 4 will reset to Silver 1.

Players between Platinum 1 and 4 will reset to Silver 2.

Players between Diamond 1 and 4 will reset to Gold 1.

Players in Heroic or above will reset to Gold 2.

As Gold 2 is the highest tier players will be put into, now is a good time to grind and push the ranks.

Free Fire ranked Season 24 details

The upcoming season, i.e., 24, will also be starting today. Like previous seasons, the players can expect it to kick off at 2.30 pm IST (GMT +5:30). In the video above, users can check out the leaked rewards of the new ranked season.

Edited by Ravi Iyer