Free Fire Ranked Season 23 rewards officially revealed

Ranked Seasons in Free Fire are reset every few months. Season 22 of the Battle Royale mode came to a close recently, and the season-end rewards were distributed to the users’ accounts. Players can collect them through the mail section in Free Fire.

Free Fire Ranked Season 23 will last until 22 October (Image via Free Fire)

Now, Free Fire Ranked Season 23 has finally started, and gamers can climb up the ranks to get various rewards.

List of all rewards in Free Fire Ranked Season 23

Loads of rewards are available to the players (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the rewards of Free Fire Ranked Season 23:

Bronze I

Season: 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze II

Rank-up: 1x Summon Airdrop, 1x Scanner, and 5x Rank Tokens

Season: 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze III

Rank-up: 1x Bonfire, 1x Resupply Map, and 10x Rank Tokens

Season: 1000 Gold Coins

Silver I

Rank-up: S23 Silver Banner, 2x Summon Airdrops, and 20x Rank Tokens

Season: 1500 Gold Coins

Silver II

Rank-up: 1x Summon Airdrop, 2x Resupply Maps, and 30x Rank Tokens

Season: 1500 Gold Coins

Silver III

Rank-up: 1x Bonfire, 2x Scanners, and 40x Rank Tokens

Season: 1500 Gold Coins

Gold I

Rank-up: S23 Gold Banner, SKS S23 Exclusive: Andrew “The Fierce,” and 50x Rank Tokens

Season: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold II

Rank-up: 50% XP Card (3D), 1x Gold Royale Voucher, and 70x Rank Tokens

Season: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold III

Rank-up: 2x Bonfires, 2x Summon Airdrops, and 90x Rank Tokens

Season: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold IV

Rank-up: 2x Summon Airdrops, 2x Resupply Maps, and 110x Rank Tokens

Season: 2000 Gold Coins

Platinum I

Rank-up: S23 Platinum Banner, 50% XP Card (3D), and 150x Rank Tokens

Season: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum II

Rank-up: 1x Bonfire, 2x Gold Royale Voucher, and 200x Rank Tokens

Season: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum III

Rank-up: 3x Scanners, 2x Summon Airdrops, and 250x Rank Tokens

Season: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum IV

Rank-up: 3x Gold Royale Vouchers, 3x Resupply Maps, and 300x Rank Tokens

Season: 2500 Gold Coins

Diamond I

Rank-up: S23 Diamond Banner, 50% Gold Card (3D), and 350x Rank Tokens

Season: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond II

Rank-up: 3x Bonfires, 2x Fragment Crates, and 425x Rank Tokens

Season: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond III

Rank-up: 3x Resupply Maps, 3x Fragment Crates, and 525x Rank Tokens

Season: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond IV

Rank-up: 3x Summon Airdrops, 3x Gold Royale Voucher, and 625x Rank Tokens

Season: 3000 Gold Coins

Heroic

Rank-up: S23 Heroic Banner, S23 Heroic Jacket, and 750x Rank Tokens

Season: 5000 Gold Coins + S23 Heroic Avatar

Grandmaster I

Season: Battle Royale Grandmaster I Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Grandmaster II

Season: Battle Royale Grandmaster II Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Grandmaster III

Season: Battle Royale Grandmaster III Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days

