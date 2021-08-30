Free Fire Ranked Season 23 start date and time revealed

Free Fire employs a ranked-based system for both its primary game modes, Clash Squad and Battle Royale. This divides the players into different ranks, the lowest being Bronze and the highest being Grandmaster.

Each ranked season endures for a few months, and during that time, users may participate in matches to progress through the tiers and get free rewards. The Ranked Season 22 has finally ended, and Free Fire Ranked Season 23 will commence very soon.

Date and time of Free Fire Ranked Season 23

Free Fire Ranked Season 22 has recently concluded and the players' ranks have been reset due to this. Following that, Season End rewards will be issued to the Free Fire accounts of the users.

Free Fire Ranked Season 22 has already concluded in the game (Imge via Free Fire)

The Free Fire Ranked Season 23 is slated to begin today, 30 August, and last for a few months. It is anticipated to start around 2.30 pm IST (GMT +5:30). In other words, it is just a matter of time until it gets underway.

In the following video, fans can check out a few leaked rewards of the Free Fire Ranked Season 23:

Rank reset in Free Fire

After a Ranked Season, the ranks of the players are reset (Image via Free Fire)

With the end of Free Fire Ranked Season 22, the following rank resets will be taking place:

Players between Bronze 1 and 3 will rank down to Bronze 1.

Players between Silver 1 and 3 will rank down to Bronze 2.

Players between Gold 1 and 4 will rank down to Silver 1.

Players between Platinum 1 and 4 will rank down to Silver 2.

Players between Diamond 1 and 4 will rank down to Gold 1.

Players in Heroic or above will rank down to Gold 2.

As a result, users will have to begin their climb through the tiers in Free Fire Ranked Season 23 again.

Edited by Ravi Iyer