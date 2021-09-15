Free Fire redeem code rewards for today (15th September 2021): Free Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Using the Free Fire redeem code has become a preferred method for many users to obtain various in-game items that might otherwise need to be purchased with diamonds. These are usually found on official social media accounts and during live streaming of particular events.

The benefit of using these codes is that they do not involve much time and effort. However, due to limited validity, players must redeem them quickly.

Free Fire redeem code for today

The reward of the new Free Fire code for 15 September 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: 4PG7A2ETJJNB

Rewards: The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

The code is working now but may expire soon, so users are requested to claim the rewards as soon as possible.

Note: As this redeem code is only for Europe, players with a Free Fire account on this server will be eligible to use it. Players from elsewhere will be facing an error reading that the code is not for their region.

A guide on using Free Fire redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site

It is relatively easier to attain rewards by utilizing the Free Fire redeem code than through the events. Users unaware of the redemption process must follow the step-by-step guide given below to attain the rewards:

Step 1: Using the link provided below, players must visit the official website Rewards Redemption Site.

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Step 2: Subsequently, individuals are required to log in. They need to do so through the method that is linked to their Free Fire account.

Players should login via the platform linked to their account (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After the login process is complete, gamers must paste the 4PG7A2ETJJNB redeem code into the text field and click the confirm button.

Step 4: If the entered code is working, a pop-up will appear that will state that the redemption process is successful.

The code has to be entered without any mistakes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Players can finally go ahead and claim the rewards in-game through the mail section. They can then open the crate to have a chance at receiving a permanent gun skin.

Things that can be obtained through this crate

Also Read

Here are the items that can be obtained from the crate:

P90 – The Punishers (permanent)

XM8 – The Punishers (permanent)

P90 – The Punishers (7d)

XM8 – The Punishers (7d)

P90 – The Punishers (3d)

XM8 – The Punishers (3d)

P90 – The Punishers (24h)

XM8 – The Punishers (24h)

Edited by Srijan Sen