Free Fire redeem code for today (10 October): How to get free Titanium and Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate

Gun skins are paramount in Free Fire due to its buffed attributes, helping to decimate foes quickly. Generally, players can unbox these skins from the numerous crates available in the store for diamonds.

Among the free alternatives, redeem codes and events occupy the top spot. On many occasions, these provide weapon loot crates, providing an opportunity to attain the alluring skins for free.

Free Fire redeem code for 10 October 2021

Titanium Weapon Loot Crate is the reward for the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

FFESP5M1MVBN – Titanium Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia)

Redeem code reward will be available only for users on selected servers(Image via Free Fire)

W4GPFVK2MR2C – Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate (NA, US, and SAC)

Both Free Fire redeem codes are functional as of publishing this article, but they may expire soon. Therefore, players from the respective regions must redeem the codes quickly to gain the weapon loot crates.

Steps to claim Free Fire redeem code

It is now common knowledge that users can only redeem the redeem codes for Free Fire on the official website. Users unaware of the exact procedure may follow the series of steps given below to attain the rewards.

Step 1: Players can open a web browser and search for the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. Alternatively, they may use this link to head over to the website directly.

Players can sign in to utilize the code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once the page has loaded, they must sign in to their ID before redeeming. Players may utilize one of the six options listed on the website.

Manually enter or paste the code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, they must paste the code for the server or manually enter it in the text field. Players can hit the confirm button.

Step 4: When a message appears on the screen congratulating the player for the successful redemption, press ok.

Also Read

If an error comes up, then users cannot use the code to attain the rewards. This is primarily caused due to two reasons: expired redeem code and attempts to utilize the code released for another region.

Step 5: Subsequently, players may boot up Free Fire and claim the loot crate from the mail system. After this, they may open the gun crate to attain the reward at random.

Edited by Srijan Sen