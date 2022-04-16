Free Fire redeem code for today (16 April): Get Golden Sledge Surfboard skin for free

Garena has released a new Free Fire redeem code that unlocks the Golden Sledge surfboard, and players should take advantage of this limited-time code to get this rare cosmetic item.

The game offers a diverse assortment of cosmetic items, ranging from surfboards, backpack skins to grenades, and more. Due to the collection's constant expansion, it becomes practically impossible for players to regularly spend their in-game currency on these vanity items.

In this case, Free Fire redeem codes offer the perfect option since they generally offer incentives within minutes of the redemption. However, they come with their own set of drawbacks, like restricted validity and server limitations.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the region should avoid playing the battle royale title. They should opt for the game's MAX version instead.

Free Fire redeem code for today (16 April)

Golden Sledge surfboard (Image via Garena)

1) Redeem code: MCPTFNXZF4TA

Rewards: Golden Sledge surfboard

Server: Singapore

2) Redeem code: MCPTTZXZZC5R

Rewards: TH Championship T-Shirt

Server: Singapore

Since the code has already been tested and found to be functional at the moment, gamers should not waste time in redeeming the code. This surfboard would otherwise cost gamers a few hundred diamonds if it was purchased through the store.

Moreover, all users who are not from the given server and attempt to use the redeem code will subsequently face an error during the redemption process. As a result, they will not be able to receive the rewards.

Other codes

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

Users can visit this webpage to get more codes for their regions.

Steps to claim the rewards

The procedure for using the redemption code is not complicated at all, and even novice users will have no trouble receiving their rewards. They may refer to the given instructions:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. You may manually search the site or click here to visit the webpage.

Step 2: Next, you will be asked to log in to your Free Fire account to use the code. You may use one of the six different options listed on the webpage.

Paste MCPTFNXZF4TA (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, you will receive the option to enter the redeem code, and you may paste MCPTFNXZF4TA in the text field.

Step 4: Click the confirm button and press the 'OK' button when a dialog box appears.

Collect the rewards from the mailbox (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Lastly, you may collect the rewards through the mailbox after a successful redemption.

You need to manually equip the Golden Sledge surfboard through the vault. Once the code has expired, you will receive an error and you will not get the rewards.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan