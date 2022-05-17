Free Fire redeem code for today (17 May): Get free MP40 and M1014 gun skins for free

More often than not, Free Fire redeem codes provide players with gun crates as rewards. Most gamers have the misconception that they are unimportant, although this is not the case since these codes offer them the option to get a temporary or even a permanent gun skin based on their luck.

Users should quickly claim any available redeem codes for their region as these have a relatively short validity period. Moreover, these codes have server restrictions, so individuals cannot use the code worldwide.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, users from the region are advised not to play the game. They may use their existing accounts to engage in Free Fire MAX, which is not banned yet.

Free Fire redeem code for today (17 May): Get free gun skins

Europe

M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: SEKQFDP89JVK

Rewards: M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

SSA

Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: G35UKAJJVGJ5

Rewards: Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

Both redeem codes given above are working at the moment. Only users from the corresponding servers are advised to utilize them as soon as possible to claim the rewards.

Suppose users do not follow the given server restrictions. In this case, they will encounter an error that will inform them that the redemption has failed and the code cannot be used in their region.

Additionally, gamers will not get the gun skins directly. They will need to randomly open the two-gun crates through the vault section to receive gun skins. This could be temporary or even permanent, depending on their luck.

Here are a few of the previously released redeem codes:

GQ3UCHMBCVM9

VM4P9K2XYDKF

6WMZNEWYFMTK

QD9SZ5U3NJ99

38YVUW6WUJUT

RDQUJFMV8FWV

M9NXQGVPF2AV

M2W7EEM4UWXD

Steps to collect rewards through these redeem codes

Players may quickly redeem the code by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: They can open the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site on their browser and sign in to their accounts.

Consequently, users with a guest account cannot redeem these rewards through the redeem codes. They will first need to bind their ID to become eligible.

Enter the code for the particular region (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once gamers have signed in, they will find the option to enter the redeem code. They can carefully enter the twelve/sixteen characters of the code and click the confirm button to complete the redemption.

A dialog box will appear informing the users about the name of the rewards.

Step 3: Users can sign in to their account and collect the crates through their mailbox.

If the code has turned invalid, they will encounter an error and not receive the rewards. Readers can wait for a new set of codes for their region.

Edited by Ravi Iyer