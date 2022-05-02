Free Fire redeem code for today (2 May 2022) to get emotes, gun skins, and more

Garena has been bringing new and unique items into Free Fire at regular intervals. However, not every user can afford to spend diamonds for the purpose of getting special in-game items. Free-to-play gamers often utilize alternatives such as special redeem codes that the developers make available.

Nonetheless, these particular codes are time-limited, and they expire after a certain period. Additionally, they are also server-restricted, meaning that they only function on the server they are released for.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, gamers from the country should refrain from participating in the battle royale title.

List of Free Fire redeem codes to get rewards like emotes and gun skins (2 May 2022)

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes that gamers can utilize if they want to acquire free rewards within the game:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Gun Skin

FFICJGW9NKYT

WLSGJXS5KFYR

W0JJAFV3TU5E

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

FF10HXQBBH2J

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

Note: The redeem code given above may not work due to expiry or server limitations.

Steps to redeem the redeem codes listed above

If you are unclear about how to use the Free Fire redeem codes, you may refer to the following instructions:

Step 1: Go to the official Rewards Redemption Site of the battle royale title. Readers can click here to visit the page.

You must sign in to the redemption site before you can use the redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you should sign in through the method that is linked to your account. These are the six different login options that are offered:

Facebook VK Twitter Google Huawei ID Apple ID

In the text field, you should carefully enter the redeem code without making any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you are done signing in, you must carefully enter the Free Fire redeem code without any errors.

Step 4: Later, you can tap on the 'Confirm' button underneath the text box.

If the procedure is successful, you will receive the rewards of the redeem code in your account. The items usually get sent immediately, but it could take up to 24 hours for them to get delivered.

Another thing players should keep in mind is that guest accounts won't be able to use redeem codes. This means that players will have to bind their guest account to a platform prior to following the steps above.

