Free Fire redeem code for today (24th August): Free Manly Colonge grenade and Shoot Dance emote rewards

Free Fire users are anxiously awaiting the release of a new redeem code by the developers since these are the most effective methods of obtaining a range of rewards at no cost. These are 12 characters in length, and players need to use them from the official website.

However, players often face a problem due to the limited validity of the code and specific server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (24 August 2021)

Manly Cologne grenade is the second reward for this redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF9MJ31CXKRG

Rewards: Manly Cologne grenade and Shoot Dance emote

The code is valid for a limited time and is working when writing the article. As a result, players who desire to earn prizes must use them quickly before it expires.

Note: Users from the Indonesian region can explicitly claim the prize of the emote and the grenade. When attempting to claim them, players from outside the server will encounter an error.

Using Free Fire redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site

Here are the steps that you need to follow to utilize the Free Fire redeem code:

Step 1: To use the redeem codes, you must visit the official Rewards Redemption Site using this URL and log in using any available platforms.

If you have a guest account, you will have to link it first to use the Free Fire redeem code.

You must visit the Rewards Redemption Site and log in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As a part of the next step, you should paste the aforementioned redeem code into the text box and tap on the “Confirm” button.

You then need to paste the new redeem code in the text box (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear on a successful redemption, stating all the rewards.

Step 4: You will be able to collect the “Manly Cologne” grenade skin and “Shoot Dance” emote via the in-game mail section.

Note: The rewards are usually sent to your Free Fire account immediately, but the process can take up to a maximum of 24 hours.

If you encounter an error message on your screen stating that the code is invalid, then it means that the respective redeem code has expired and will not work any further. There is no fix for this error.

